DUBLIN (KPIX 5) – Health officials in three Bay Area counties have eased mask rules indoors on Monday. Meanwhile, a UCSF health expert said the pandemic is entering a new phase. As of Monday in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, masks will be optional in certain places where everyone can prove they are fully vaccinated, such as in offices and gyms. Meanwhile, Marin County has gone further, easing requirements for the vaccinated in most indoor spaces, including restaurants and retail establishments. Individual businesses continue to have the right to have their own mask requirement if they choose. Health officials said the easing of...

DUBLIN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO