Children dressed in their Halloween costumes will visit businesses around the Public Square for the Demopolis Public Library Monster March Friday, Oct. 29. Children will meet at the library 4 p.m. to visit merchants around the Public Square and Trick or Treat for goodies. Traditionally downtown businesses have taken part in the event, but other groups have joined in the fun by setting up tables around the park.

DEMOPOLIS, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO