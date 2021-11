Kids of all ages are invited to Trunk or Treat Drive Thru. The Statesboro Family YMCA will host the 2nd Annual Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 30 from 4 pm – 6 pm. Local businesses and organizations will host trunks to hand out candies and goodies as kids and families drive through. Costumes are optional and face masks are encouraged. There will be a costume contest on the Statesboro Family YMCA Facebook page.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO