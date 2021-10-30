CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Visitors take first steps back into Armstrong Woods after year of closure

By ALANA MINKLER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
Press Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs visitors gathered in awe around the 1,400-year-old tree known as Colonel Armstrong, Greg Corby sat on a park bench Friday morning, smiling at the sight of families enjoying the Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve park for the first time since the August 2020 Walbridge fire. “I’m just so...

www.pressdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
montereycountyweekly.com

Best Place To Take Visitors

886 Cannery Row, Monterey 648-4800, montereybayaquarium.org. This 36-year-old nonprofit public aquarium remains an absolute tourist staple and continues to be the number-one reason for people to visit Monterey County. Its multi-floor, indoor-outdoor setup impresses children and adults alike, introducing them to a plethora of local marine life, from the beauty of a slowly rocking kelp forest, through otters and sea turtles, to purple-striped jellies. For connoisseurs, the 2016 Disney/Pixar classic Finding Dory (yes, the sequel to Finding Nemo) based its fish hospital on the one in Monterey and its animals served as models for the film’s animated characters. Beyond all the fun and beauty, though, is another level of awe the Aquarium inspires in locals and out-of-towners alike: a call to action for conservation of our world’s oceans.
MONTEREY, CA
Press Democrat

Trick-or-treaters return to Santa Rosa, Petaluma neighborhoods after pandemic cancellation

McDonald Avenue, Santa Rosa’s premier trick-or-treating destination, rose from the dead this Halloween to host a spooky spectacle for hundreds of Fright Night revelers. After the neighborhood’s festivities were canceled last year because of the pandemic, this Hallows’ Eve signaled something close to a return to normalcy, with many homeowners going all out decorating their historic Victorians.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Press Democrat

How to cook a heritage bird this Thanksgiving

Some people start hanging Halloween decorations in late August. A woman I know put up her Christmas tree several weeks ago. And I recently received an email announcing that because we’ve all finished our 2021 holiday shopping, we can start thinking ahead to Christmas 2022. Then there’s the rest of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Plants And Animals#A Forest#Forest Floor#The Pioneer Nature Trail
Press Democrat

Dining wrap: This comfort food is getting all the buzz

It’s jook time! Rice porridge is hot (literally and figuratively) right now, and whether you call it jook, congee, lugaw, arroz caldo or just plain tasty, eating a steamy, creamy bowl of this comfort food for breakfast, lunch and dinner has been our obsession lately. The New York Times recently...
FOOD & DRINKS
ksro.com

Armstrong Woods Back Open to Visitors

Armstrong Woods has reopened for the first time since the Walbridge Fire in August of last year. Visitors were able to enter Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve last Friday, including the Pioneer Nature Trail, the Armstrong Nature Trail and Discovery Trail. However, the East Ridge and Pool Ridge trails are closed because of wildfire damage and hazardous tree conditions. The Walbridge Fire burned 511 acres of the park, or about 60%, but mainly affected the hillsides and ridges. The park is open from 8 AM to one hour after official sunset and there is a $10 vehicle entrance fee.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy