What a great day! High was 70 at the Airport. Clouds increase overnight. There is a slight chance of a shower. Cool in the morning. Lows drop into the upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Cloudy and Breezy Thursday. Isolated shower possible. Cooler in the morning Friday. Lows drop into the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Chilly for Friday Night Football with temps dropping into the 50s. Jacket weather. Cool mornings over the weekend with lows in the 40s and 50s. Sunny skies forecast. Highs climb mostly into the low 70s. Warmer at the beginning of next week as high pressure moves off to the East and we pick up an onshore flow.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO