Movies

Why 'Trick 'r Treat,' 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' and 'Halloween III' Are Must-Watch Movies This Halloween

By Perri Nemiroff
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaid promotion for Movies Anywhere, which is introducing the brand new My Lists feature - organize and personalize your digital collection your way today using the unique Movies Anywhere algorithm or by creating lists all on your own. Visit Movies Anywhere for complete details. Welcome back to Collider Movie...

collider.com

ktswblog.net

Good Bad Movies Ep 42: Trick ‘r Treat

Good Bad Movies is the podcast about films that might not be winning any love from critics but are great in their own special way. Hosts Adam Snydar and Adrian Lopez review and rave over movies that might not be traditionally ‘good’ but are still beloved and worth a watch.
MOVIES
Variety

Billie Eilish Joins Danny Elfman, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic and Paul Reubens at ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Shows

Billie Eilish had herself in stitches — the drawn-on kind — as she very solemnly voiced the barely-sewed-up Sally in two weekend live-to-film performances of the music for “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” bringing new life to Danny Elfman’s perennially undead L.A. Halloween tradition. Being revived as a concert event for the first time in three years — but this time over two nights at L.A.’s newish Banc of California Stadium, a bigger venue than the shows’ previous home at the Hollywood Bowl — the “Nightmare Before Christmas” shows featured Elfman reviving his lead role of Jack Skellington (and a brief turn...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Halloween on Disney+: A Must Watch List

Calling all grim grinning ghosts! Halloween is right around the corner and that means there’s only so much time remaining to take in all of what spooky season has to offer. To help celebrate Halloween, here is a list of movies and episodes on Disney+ that you should watch as we count down to the happily haunted holiday.
MOVIES
thesuntimesnews.com

Watching Movies: Halloween Kills

To me, there is no scarier villain in all of horror cinema than Michael Myers. The killer from 1978’s “Halloween” is the epitome of soullessness, and his haunting visage gave me some sleepless nights at my grandparents’ isolated farmhouse when I was 11. That said, I also have a tremendous amount of respect for “Halloween” and its ability to have that effect on me. That’s why I detested new film “Halloween Kills” so much, because I know this series is capable of being so much scarier.
MOVIES
romper.com

10 Movies To Watch If You (& Your Kids) Love The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas is more than just a movie. It’s an esthetic. A feeling. A vibe. The 1993 holiday-crossover movie from director Tim Burton has become such a staple for everyone, perhaps especially Millennials and their kids, that it’s managed to spawn an entire range of merchandise to keep that Nightmarish good feeling alive all year round. T-shirts, costumes, bedding, toys, you name it. Still, even with all the merchandise there’s only so much Nightmare Before Christmas a person can handle. Sometimes you need a movie that is Nightmare Before Christmas-adjacent.
MOVIES
WEAR

Blue Wahoos to Host Halloween Trick-or-Treat, Movie and Fireworks Show

The Blue Wahoos will host a fun-filled Halloween celebration at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Friday, October 29 featuring trick-or-treating, a family-friendly movie, and a post-movie firework show. Beginning at 5:00 PM, gates at the stadium will open for trick-or-treating and kids can receive tasty treats at stations around the ballpark....
PENSACOLA, FL
East Tennessean

Trick or treat! The history of Halloween traditions

Jack-o-lanterns, costumes, trick-or-treating, pranks and apple bobbing are just a few of the traditions practiced around Halloween, but how did these get started?. Like two of our other most popular holidays, Christmas and Easter, Halloween has evolved much over the thousands of years it has been around. Halloween has been...
FESTIVAL
toofab.com

Billie Eilish Performs 'Sally's Song' as Classic Ragdoll for Live Nightmare Before Christmas Event

Eilish was also joined by the Tim Burton film's composer and songwriter Danny Elfman as Jack Skellington for a stunning duet of "Simply Meant to Be." Billie Eilish is an unapologetic super-fan of director Tim Burton, and she made it clear what an absolute honor and thrill it was for her to get the opportunity to bring one of the classic film's most iconic characters to life.
MUSIC
Collider

Mondo to Celebrate Godzilla Day With New Figures, Vinyl, and Posters

Mondo is offering many new kaiju-goodies in celebration of Godzilla Day on November 3rd, the date thatmarks the anniversary of Gojira, the original Toho film that introduced the world to the nuclear monster in 1954. Those looking to add a premium soundtrack to their collection can grab the special vinyl of Return of Godzilla, the 16th film of the series, and a direct sequel to the original film.
MOVIES
Collider

Is 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' Based on a True Story?

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It starts with a bang. The thrilling exorcism that begins the film makes for a terrific and pulse-pounding opening scene. It's properly spooky and chock full of all the disturbing imagery and contorting limbs that you'd expect in an exorcism sequence, and puts the audience in the right frame of mind for another journey through the fearsome frights of a Conjuring film. It's capably directed by Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona), with some truly great shots and sequences (one featuring Lorraine physically re-enacting a murder in a shadowed forest is particularly stunning), but the scares are a little light this go around. The film never quite reaches the tension and carefully crafted horrors of its beginning.
MOVIES
Collider

Gal Gadot to Play Evil Queen in Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Movie

Gal Gadot is in final negotiations to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Show White, according to Deadline. Gadot will star opposite Rachel Zegler, star of Steven Spielberg’s upcoming West Side Story, as the title character. This take on Snow White will be directed by Marc Webb...
MOVIES
Herald and News

Oliverson: Tricks and treats for a green Halloween

The amount of waste that Halloween can generate is mind-bending: from single-use costumes to plastic candy wrappers, to mass-produced decorations. But instead of focusing on the waste, we can focus on ways to reduce it. It is estimated that this year, consumer spending on Halloween-related items will reach an all-time...
FESTIVAL
IndieWire

A Classic Movie Lover’s Guide to Favorite Old Hollywood Films and Gifts

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The glamour of Old Hollywood is timeless, but the holiday season is a great time to purchase one of these classic film-themed gifts. In addition to curating broadcast lineups of the greatest films of all time (from one of the largest film libraries in the world), Turner Classic Movies has also curated a wide variety of gifts for the classic film fan in your...
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'Midnight Special' Is One of the Best Superhero Movies of the 21st Century

Jeff Nichols is the foremost writer/director of earnest, emotional stories of familial relationships bound to the American Midwest working today. The Arkansas native launched his impressive career with the intimate crime drama Shotgun Stories in 2007, and he’s continued to touch on poignant themes in his subsequent projects. Take Shelter looked at prophecies of an impending apocalypse through the guise of paternal anxiety, Mud explored broken relationships with its non-traditional romantic hero, and Loving followed a critical moment in American history when the fight for mixed-race marital equality headed to the Supreme Court. Compared to these grounded films, the thought of Nichols taking on a supernatural adventure seemed like an odd change of pace. However, Nichols’s 2016 sci-fi road trip movie Midnight Special retains all the qualities that make his brand of storytelling so unique. It's an intimate look at a father’s love for a child whose abilities he can’t understand, essentially telling Superman from the perspective of Pa Kent. Midnight Special unfortunately underperformed, but it deserves to be heralded as one of the best superhero films of the decade.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Drops First Trailer for Star Wars Gangster Series

The first look at The Book of Boba Fett dropped Monday — and it is clear there is a new Godfather on Tatooine. Not even two-minutes long, the teaser for the highly-anticipated Disney+ Star Wars gangster series packs a punch with a lot of action. It appears the program will pick up where Fett’s storyline concluded in season two of The Mandalorian, with the infamous bounty hunter taking over the throne of Jabba the Hutt. The notorious gangster Hutt met his demise in Return of the Jedi. Temuera Morrison once again reprises the role of Fett. Morrison played Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequels. Boba is a clone of Jango who was treated like a son. The Book of Boba Fett also stars Ming-Na Wen, who appeared in The Mandalorian. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. The Book of Boba Fett drops on Disney+ on Dec. 29. Watch the first trailer for the series below.
MOVIES
Variety

At the Movies, Superheroes, Sci-Fi and Horror Break Through — and Not Much Else

The more things change, the more they remain the same. At the domestic box office, that means science-fiction spectacles and superhero adventures have been selling more tickets than any other genre. It may not be entirely surprising to anyone who closely follows box office trends, in part because it’s not all that different from pre-pandemic moviegoing habits. However, as the box office mounts a recovery from COVID-19, the rift in the type of films that audiences have deemed worth watching on the big screen has become increasingly pronounced. Variety analyzed the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2021 (so far) and compared the...
MOVIES

