The USDA’s Economic Research Services reports that there are 77,800 farms in Ohio, with 13,600,00 acres. That’s a lot to manage. According to the Centers for Disease Control, farmers are one and a half times more likely to die by suicide than the general population. That was a study done in 2016, before the COVID-19 pandemic and the myriad downstream effects rained down on our agricultural communities. That same study, as reported recently in the Columbus Dispatch, found that farmer suicides have increased by 40 percent in the previous 20 years.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO