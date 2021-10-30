CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Dia de Muertos vigil and ceremony coming to Denver on Nov. 1

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

DENVER – A Dia de Muertos vigil and ceremony will be taking place in Denver in honor of those agricultural workers who have died due to the dangers of agricultural work.

  • 13,406 agricultural workers have died of COVID-19 across the U.S. due to COVID-19, and that number is probably low due to underreporting.
  • 384 workers have died of heat-related causes in the U.S. over the past 10 years.
  • According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, farming in the USA is two times as deadly as serving in law enforcement or construction labor and five times more deadly than serving as a firefighter.

The agricultural field is known to be very dangerous and still subject to systemic and historic racism, even with the passing of the most comprehensive agricultural workers rights bill in the country here in Colorado in 2021.

Inside the building, while we hold our vigil, the CDLE will be holding their last comment session for the overtime decisions for 21-087.

The organization leading the vigil is hoping that the CDLE will change the intent of the bill to include the following:

  • Daily overtime pay after 12 hour is an essential part of overwork protections. Continuing to exclude agricultural workers from this right perpetuates racism.
  • Agricultural workers deserve overtime pay after 40 hours in a workweek. This is the standard for almost all wage-earning employees in Colorado.
  • Small employers should abide by the weekly overtime pay rules as all other employers.
  • The highly seasonal exception from the standard overtime rules is outrageously long and unfairly favors large employers. A total of 22 weeks at a higher weekly overtime pay threshold encompasses the most difficult part of the agricultural season.
  • Dairies and feedlots should be covered by the same overtime pay rules that apply to all other agricultural employers. Providing this industry special treatment would show the Governor is listening to lobbying by special interests, not workers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7KDc_0ch8E1Fz00
Courtesy of Dia de Muertos.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless CEO makes $313K: Is he worth it?

DENVER (KDVR) — Nonprofits aren’t known for paying a lot of money, but the top 13 people at the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless all make six-figure salaries. Chief Executive Officer and President John Parvensky’s annual salary is $313,427, according to the nonprofit’s 990 tax form. “If they’re not paying it to me, they’re going […]
DENVER, CO
KXRM

New Department of Early Childhood pending approval

This afternoon, Governor Jared Polis (D-CO) hosted an event where he announced the transition plan for a new unified Department of Early Childhood. The event today marked exactly one year since Proposition EE was passed, which dedicated funding to establish a universal preschool program by 2023.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Industry
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Industry
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Health
Denver, CO
Society
Denver, CO
Sports
KXRM

Pueblo health department urges thousands of families to get COVID-19 vaccine

Pueblo, Colo. — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now available to any Coloradan ages 5 and up who want the vaccine and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) is educating parents about the vaccination process. Parents can find vaccine providers by visiting pueblohealth.org/vaccine, visiting mobilevax.us, or by texting their zip code to […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Cdle#Dia De Muertos
KXRM

Where is the cheapest gas around Colorado Springs?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Gas prices are still soaring around the country, and Colorado is no exception. According to AAA, the national gas price is set at $3.40 per gallon. Colorado’s average gas price is coming in even higher than the national price at $3.52 per gallon. Drivers have seen gas prices go higher and […]
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KXRM

Capacity issues escalate at Colorado hospitals due to COVID-19, highest level of transfer tier activated

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Hospital Association says the state’s hospitals and health systems have been moved to the highest tier available to manage patient transfers as hospital capacity concerns grow due to COVID-19. The CHA said the Combined Hospital Transfer Center was re-activated to Tier 1 in Aug. when COVID-19 hospitalizations started to increase. […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

GOP push to politicize school board races gets election test

On Tuesday, voters weigh in on dozens of races that have been dominated by debates over masks, vaccines, race and history. The outcomes will decide not just districts' policies but also whether the education fight has staying power as part of the national discourse and becomes a rallying issue for Republicans in the 2022 midterms.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KXRM

Yelp is looking for the Top 100 places to eat

(NEXSTAR) — As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease across the country, and people return to in-person dining, Yelp wants to know where the best restaurants are. Yelp has opened its nominations for the Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. and Canada. While this is the review site’s ninth annual list, it is only the second year […]
RESTAURANTS
KXRM

KXRM

2K+
Followers
702
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy