The Vikings are set to return from their bye week with what should be a very exciting matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Thus far into 2021, the Cowboys and Vikings have been two of the better NFL offenses. Outside of their 14-7 loss to Cleveland, Minnesota has been a well-oiled machine on that side of the football. Against a boom-or-bust Cowboys defense (more on this later), they should find plenty of opportunities to score on Halloween night. Here’s the fantasy football forecast for the Vikings this weekend.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO