CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Paxton sues Biden administration over vaccine mandates for federal contractors

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y5des_0ch8CcQF00

Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden Administration on Friday over the vaccine mandate for federal contractors’ employees.

Paxton said the vaccine requirements are an expansion of federal power and force employers to intrude "upon individual liberty." This comes after the state of Florida filed a lawsuit against President Biden, NASA, and others, in response to Biden's mandate that requires federal workers to be vaccinated by Dec. 8.

"The Biden Administration has repeatedly expressed its disdain for Americans who choose not to get a vaccine, and it has committed repeated and abusive federal overreach to force upon Americans something they do not want,” Paxton said. “The federal government does not have the ability to strip individuals of their choice to get a vaccine or not. If the President thinks his patience is wearing thin, he is clearly underestimating the lack of patience from Texans whose rights he is infringing.”

Additionally, Paxton has also sued several school districts in Texas for their mask mandates. Paxton said the mask mandate directives are a direct violation of Gov. Abbott's GA-38 which prohibits governmental entities and officials from mandating face coverings or vaccines.

In Central Texas, a Waco judge granted a plea to abate lawsuits filed by Paxton on Waco and La Vega ISD's mask mandates, pending a higher court decision.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kavanaugh flags a major catch in Texas anti-abortion law for conservative gun owners

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the most recent additions to the Court’s conservative majority, hinted on Monday that he questioned the precedent that would be set by allowing a Texas law banning abortions after six weeks to stand.At issue is a provision in the law that seeks to go around language barring the state from enforcing the abortion ban, and instead relying on lawsuits filed by private citizens to act as an enforcement measure.Critics of the law have suggested that the language could lead to all kinds of attempts to curtail rights guaranteed by the US Constitution...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Newsom asks the courts to halt a COVID vaccine mandate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who previously said that Democratic politicians should "lean into" COVID-19 policies such as vaccine mandates and issued the nation's first such mandate for schoolchildren, is trying to get the federal courts to halt a vaccine mandate for prison guards. Two weeks ago, a federal judge ruled...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Esquire

The Texas Abortion Law Isn't a Law. It's a Scheme.

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court took up challenges to the draconian anti-choice Texas law. This, it should be noted, is probably the preliminary bout to the main event later this fall in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that directly attacks Roe v. Wade. The way you know this is that even the conservative justices known to be pro-life, including Chief Justice John Roberts, all treated the Texas law as the Clever Dick scheme it was designed to be, especially the section in which it essentially deputizes anyone through the payment of a $10,000 bounty. The law's authors saw this as a way to finagle it past previous Supreme Court rulings—and by god, that’s their job, dammit, and they’ll get to it in their own good time. I mean, even Justice Amy Coney Barrett argued that the law was jury-rigged to keep the providers in Texas from availing themselves of a “full constitutional defense” against it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
breezynews.com

The Vaccine for Kids and the Governor’s Plan to Sue

STATE WIDE–The final approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for kids age 5 to 11, was given by the CDC Tuesday, and the state is preparing to make the vaccine available for the parents and kids who are interested. You will most likely be able to find it where you got your child immunized from other diseases.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
KTLA

Federal judge limits new California law protecting vaccination sites

A federal judge has thrown out California’s new 30-foot buffer zone designed to restrict protests at coronavirus vaccination sites, though his ruling left in place other parts of a new state law despite arguments that it infringes on free speech. The law that took effect Oct. 8 makes it illegal to come within 30 feet […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

US Supreme Court leans towards blocking Texas abortion law

A majority on the US Supreme Court appeared to be leaning Monday towards blocking a Texas bill that bans abortion after six weeks, the most restrictive law passed since abortion was made a constitutional right five decades ago. A previous bid by abortion providers to halt enforcement of the "Texas Heartbeat Act" had failed in the nation's highest court two months ago by a 5-4 margin. But two conservative justices appointed by former president Donald Trump -- Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett -- appeared inclined after two hours of oral arguments to join Chief Justice John Roberts and the three liberal justices in challenging the Texas law. Laws restricting abortion have been passed in multiple Republican-led states but struck down by the courts because they violated previous Supreme Court rulings that guaranteed the right to an abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, typically around 22 to 24 weeks.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Mandates#Central Texas#Americans#Texans
The Atlantic

The Anti-abortion Movement Will Win Even If It Loses

For anti-abortion activists, Texas’s recent law, Senate Bill 8, must have seemed like magic—a way to stop abortion immediately, without the grind of constitutional litigation and its attendant legal fees. The law prohibits abortion when fetal cardiac activity can be detected, usually around the sixth week of pregnancy, but outsources enforcement to private citizens, who can collect at least $10,000 each time someone performs or “aids or abets” an abortion. Texas claims that this exotic structure insulated it from suit, and at first, the Supreme Court seemed to agree, letting the law go into effect without saying a word and then writing a pro forma order explaining that its hands were tied. For abortion foes, it must have all seemed too good to be true.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

Federal COVID vaccine mandate: Rules, exclusions for people who aren't vaccinated

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
CBS Minnesota

Walz Co-Convenes First Meeting Of Biden’s Bipartisan Council Of Governors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz on Monday co-convened the first Council of Governors meeting under the Biden Administration, an advisory board of government and Cabinet secretaries focused on building state and national collaboration on major national security issues, including matters related to the National Guard. Walz was appointed by Biden to co-chair the board in July, along with Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. Walz previously served on the council for the 2019-2020 term. Credit: Office Of Gov. Walz “I’m honored to have convened the first Council of Governors Meeting,” Walz said. “I look forward to working closely with the Council and the federal...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy