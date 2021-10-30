Paxton sues Biden administration over vaccine mandates for federal contractors

Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden Administration on Friday over the vaccine mandate for federal contractors’ employees.

Paxton said the vaccine requirements are an expansion of federal power and force employers to intrude "upon individual liberty." This comes after the state of Florida filed a lawsuit against President Biden, NASA, and others, in response to Biden's mandate that requires federal workers to be vaccinated by Dec. 8.

"The Biden Administration has repeatedly expressed its disdain for Americans who choose not to get a vaccine, and it has committed repeated and abusive federal overreach to force upon Americans something they do not want,” Paxton said. “The federal government does not have the ability to strip individuals of their choice to get a vaccine or not. If the President thinks his patience is wearing thin, he is clearly underestimating the lack of patience from Texans whose rights he is infringing.”

Additionally, Paxton has also sued several school districts in Texas for their mask mandates. Paxton said the mask mandate directives are a direct violation of Gov. Abbott's GA-38 which prohibits governmental entities and officials from mandating face coverings or vaccines.

In Central Texas, a Waco judge granted a plea to abate lawsuits filed by Paxton on Waco and La Vega ISD's mask mandates, pending a higher court decision.