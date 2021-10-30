Pier ribbon-cutting completes Fulton's Harvey recovery

While some homes and businesses still bear the scars from Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the official reopening of the Fulton Fishing Pier marks the end of the town's major recovery projects.

The construction of the Fulton Convention Center and the pier has been complete for months. However, the bait stand on the fishing pier opened just Thursday, so Fulton and Aransas County leaders will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday to celebrate the end of more than four years of work.

"Everyone came together, and we got everything rebuilt and fixed," Fulton Mayor Kelli Cole said. "And it looks better than it did. So it’s been a long journey, but we’re finally here.”

The pier is popular among locals and visitors alike.

For $5, you can cast your fishing pole well out into Aransas Bay in hopes of catching redfish and other delicacies.

The pier is already a hit for Nelson Perez of Corpus Christi, who was fishing from it for the first time Friday.

“I heard about this pier just opened, and we want to give it a try and see how it looks and everything," he said. "So far we like what we see, so we’re happy.”

Rockport native Brittney Ayers is the pier's manager. She's happy to see another part of her community that was devastated by Hurricane Harvey return to form.

“It’s great," she said. "The whole community loves it. They were so excited to have it back.”

Cole is excited too, and she has a message for folks in the Coastal Bend and beyond.

“Come down to our beautiful pier here in Fulton, Texas,” she said.