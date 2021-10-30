How Commercial Companies Are Advancing Space Exploration

Elon Musk has six children and four companies. He is trying to put chips into our brains, build self-driving cars, save the world from an artificial intelligence apocalypse, and colonise Mars. In short, the guy has a lot going on. One would think he would barely have time to eat, let alone tweet – and, indeed, Musk has claimed that he is in meetings most of the day and the time he spends on Twitter is “like, almost nothing”. Still, the casual observer would be forgiven for thinking that the billionaire lives on Twitter. Musk seems to make headlines every other day because of his inane online activity, which largely consists of cracking juvenile jokes (including a recent sexist gag about T.I.T.S), opining on cryptocurrencies, and getting into online spats.

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO