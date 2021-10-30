CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Commercial Companies Are Advancing Space Exploration

By Clayton Sandell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs astronauts blast off to the International Space Station this weekend on a SpaceX rocket, the company is also showing off a massive ship it says will one day take travelers far, far away. Newly released video shows the 'Starship' lifting into an aerial ballet of flips and turns...

realcleardefense.com

Commercial Radar Satellites Reveal Russian Stealth Fighters

Back in 1955, the Soviet Union flew its bombers in a loop over an air show to give the illusion of having more aircraft than were actually in its arsenal, a move that caused alarm in the West. The resulting ‘bomber gap’ was finally disproven when U2 aircraft were able to systematically photograph Russian airbases. This allowed them to literally count the aircraft. Doing this took incredible resources and several years.
Long Beach Post

Rocket Lab keeps expanding in year of major announcements

Not unlike the universe it has set out to explore, Rocket Lab has been in a constant state of expansion since its founding in 2006 by Peter Beck. And since the company’s move to Long Beach at the start of 2020, that expansion has been accelerating—from new mission contracts to acquisitions to going public. The post Rocket Lab keeps expanding in year of major announcements appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos
cinelinx.com

Devs Talk Exploration in Kerbal Space Program 2

Gamers were treated a sneak peak of their voyage to the stars in Kerbal Space Program 2 in the latest developer video. “With new advanced scatter and terrain details, there is something special to discover on every planet,” Intercept Games said in a press release. “Featuring a wide range of environments from vast deserts to towering mountain ranges, the celestial bodies are more complex than ever before, providing unique challenges and unforgettable journeys for all players. This is especially compelling for returning KSP 1 players, many of whom will be left in awe at the leaps forward in design from the original game.”
etftrends.com

Four Megatrends Elevating the Commercial Space Industry

Megatrends like Internet of Things (IoT), the Amazon Effect, Uberization of the service economy, and the remote/virtual workplace are supporting a larger thesis underlying the worldwide digital transformation. The digital transformation involves real-time data exchange and connectivity for individuals, corporations, and governments. Commercial satellites could provide broader and more efficient...
aerotechnews.com

Team formed to develop commercial space station

Nanoracks, in collaboration with Voyager Space and Lockheed Martin, has formed a team to develop the first-ever free flying commercial space station. The space station, known as Starlab, will be a continuously crewed commercial platform, dedicated to conducting critical research, fostering industrial activity, and ensuring continued U.S. presence and leadership in low-Earth orbit.
spaceexplored.com

Nanoracks announces Starlab, the first-ever commercial space station, coming 2027

You will likely recognize the name “Nanoracks” for its Bishop airlock that launched to the International Space Station last year, but this project will forever cement the name “Nanoracks” in the history books. Today, Nanoracks introduced Starlab, the first-ever continuously crewed, commercial, free-flying space station. The station, Starlab, is a...
WALB 10

Senators explore policy around space exploration

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It may still be years before we see humans on Mars, but with mega-wealthy CEOs and former TV stars blasting off into space, it’s clear space exploration in evolving. In Washington, lawmakers are focused how to ensure the U.S. can continue to lead while working with public and private partners around the globe.
Telegraph

Space travel is unnecessary – there are wonders enough to explore on Earth

There’s much to be admired about the woodlouse, I’ve heard it said. Sadly, I know little more for certain than that those in the garden are smallish, generally greyish, and have seven pairs of legs. Also, they’re universally harmless, are a crustacean and are found between crumbling bricks, in decaying external woodwork, and for some reason lurking in that washed-up detritus you get at the seaside. Basically, they go about their brief existence scuttling and hiding, blissfully indifferent to our lives of joy and anguish.
Aviation Week

House Panel Explores Space Nuclear Propulsion

In testimony before the U.S. House Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee Oct. 20, NASA made it clear the agency faces significant strategic and technical challenges in developing a nuclear propulsion capability to lead the way for the human exploration of Mars by the end of the 2030s. NASA’s unfolding... Subscription Required.
SlashGear

Boeing gets FCC approval to launch its own Internet satellite constellation

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has authorized Boeing’s request to build and launch its own satellite-based Internet service, paving the way for another competitor to SpaceX’s Starlink project. According to the announcement letter from the FCC, Boeing intends to use its future satellite constellation to provide “broadband and communications services” around the world.
The Guardian

Let them eat space! Elon Musk and the race to end world hunger

Elon Musk has six children and four companies. He is trying to put chips into our brains, build self-driving cars, save the world from an artificial intelligence apocalypse, and colonise Mars. In short, the guy has a lot going on. One would think he would barely have time to eat, let alone tweet – and, indeed, Musk has claimed that he is in meetings most of the day and the time he spends on Twitter is “like, almost nothing”. Still, the casual observer would be forgiven for thinking that the billionaire lives on Twitter. Musk seems to make headlines every other day because of his inane online activity, which largely consists of cracking juvenile jokes (including a recent sexist gag about T.I.T.S), opining on cryptocurrencies, and getting into online spats.
newsy.com

COP26 Discusses Transitions To Cleaner Technologies

Away from the climate protests and the delegate discussions, COP26 in Glasgow is also a stage for scientists to showcase their inventions. At the conference's green zone, what looks like a bouncy castle also purifies the air. As children bounce – the air bubble promotes the growth of algae, which are organisms that eat carbon dioxide. A technology that, its creators believe, can transform our cities.
Freethink

Advancing the Space Frontier

An emerging space economy is here. As teams around the globe race to innovate and explore, what are the implications for the human race?
foxbaltimore.com

LEMME TELL YOU| Commercial space travel; Pumpkin shortage

(WBFF) — Blue Origin is proposing a massive new commercial space station called Orbital Reef. A couple that met at a Subway Restaurant in Michigan had the perfect idea for their wedding photo shoot, return to the restaurant.
