TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Pikmin Bloom’

One of the best Free to Play PC MMORPG games is now available on mobile! Rappelz is a full-featured 3D mobile MMO RPG set in a medieval fantasy world. It's time for a true MMO experience on mobile with this new Open World MMORPG! ▶ Discover a Free MMORPG with PC Game Quality Embark on a thrilling Online RPG adventure and explore a gorgeous open world with high quality graphics. Fight orcs, giants, skeletons and even dragons in hundreds of missions! Unlike most mobile MMORPGs, Rappelz has NO gender-lock, NO Full Auto gameplay and NO VIP system. It's time to play a real MMO game on mobile! ▶ Hunt and Capture Monsters Pets are at the core of Rappelz: tame (capture) almost every monster available in the game world and have it fight by your side, forever! Become the best Monster Hunter and choose your loyal companions: Fairy, Angel, Unicorn, Wolf, Cerberus, Harpy, Siren, White Dragon and much more! Creatures have their own skills and functionalities, and contribute on gathering experience for your hero and for themselves. With its advanced Pet system, Rappelz Mobile could not boast a better lineage! ▶ Customize Your Hero Freely Choose your gender, class and fighting style: axe, bow or magic. Personalize your hero the way you want. From the character size, to skin color or unique tatoos, you can dwelve into the many customization options. It's easy to play Rappelz the way you want to play it while lookin' good! ▶ Interact with the Online Community Explore the world of Gaia solo, or unleash the true multiplayer online RPG game experience: chat, join guilds, trade in the player-driven marketplace, forge alliances, duel friends or foes, fish, and much more. A wide range of interactions makes each player a living part of this fantasy universe. ▶ Overcome Challenging PvE content Travel through the most majestic settings of this dark fantasy open world, complete myriads of quests, participate in numerous in-game events. Join a party or guild to become stronger and coordinate with your teammates to overcome the most challenging part of MMO RPG games: Legendary dungeons filled with traps and boss monsters. ▶ Dominate in PvP Combat Rappelz open world PK is back. Show your skills in real-time Player versus Player combat, but beware of the consequences! You can also join various instanced PvP modes, where you can show teamwork or individual strength. ▶ Play with Low-end or High-end Phones Explore an immersive fantasy world with gorgeous graphics on any smartphone! Advanced options let you modify all the graphic settings, from texture quality to frame rate, in order to give you the best MMORPG experience for your mobile specs! ▶ Join the best mobile MMORPG of 2021, and enter the legend now! Discover a new online role-playing game that brings top-quality visuals, a massive open-world, and large-scale PvP battles to life on mobile devices. For fans of MMRPG games like Black Desert, Blade and Soul, Lineage 2 Revolution, V4 or World of Kings, Role Playing games like Skyrim, Multiplayer Online RPG games, Heroic Fantasy games, Open World games and Free Online games. ▶ Social Media Follow our new MMO RPG on Social Media for the latest news & updates! Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Rappelz.Global Discord : https://discord.gg/vXf6B8TPJV Minimum RAM Requirements 3GB (4GB recommended for a better online game experience)

