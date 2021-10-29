CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Pikmin Bloom’

By Jared Nelson
TouchArcade
 5 days ago

After the wild success of Pokemon GO, it wasn’t surprising to see Nintendo ink a deal with Niantic to produce more mobile games that leverage their location-based technology and popular Nintendo characters. Well, technically Pokemon isn’t strictly a Nintendo property, but close enough. The first of these games was to be...

toucharcade.com

attackofthefanboy.com

Pikmin Bloom: How to Get Coins

Getting Flower Coins in Pikmin Bloom is necessary to get single-use bag slots for hatching Pikmin. With Pikmin Bloom being similar to Pokemon Go, it would make sense that you would acquire coins the same way in both games. However, there is a lack of gyms in Pikmin Bloom which means you can’t earn coins that way. In this guide we will cover the two ways you can get coins in Pikmin Bloom.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All Pikmin Types and Colors in Pikmin Bloom

Niantic released their long-awaited new AR game collaboration with Nintendo, Pikmin Bloom, yesteday. This new AR adventure game functions similarly to Pokémon Go, having players venture around in the real world, collecting seedlings and putting together a squad of Pikmin. Players will collect these seedlings simply by walking, but you may be wondering which are in Bloom.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Nintendo and Niantic Have Just Announced the Release of Their New Mobile Game, Pikmin Bloom

Have you been struggling lately to find motivation to get outside? Nintendo’s and Niantic’s collaboration on their latest mobile creation, Pikmin Bloom, has just been announced to be released worldwide on iOS and Android devices very soon. It is currently available in stores in Australia and Singapore. Pinkmin Bloom uses AR technology to turn your daily walk into a lighthearted adventure where you can search the world around you for Pikman seeds and grow them into your very own walk squad, similar to the gameplay of Pokémon Go. Each Pikmin grows flowers out of their heads that you can then plant in the world around you. The more you walk the more Pikman you will gain, so you can get your steps in for the day and have fun while doing it.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Pokémon Go' Creators Introduce Mobile Game 'Pikmin Bloom'

Nintendo and Niantic team up once again for a new augmented reality mobile game. Following the success of Pokémon Go, Pikmin Bloom is now seeing a worldwide release beginning with Singapore and Australia where the game is already available. Niantic describes the game as “a smartphone app designed to bring...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How many steps does it take to unlock new Pikmin in Pikmin Bloom?

Pikmin Bloom is the latest AR game by Niantic, using another popular Nintendo IP. Players will find, grow and collect Pikmin, who can be sent out on expeditions or simply to grow other Pikmin seedlings. While walking about, you’ll have the opportunity to earn fruits and seedlings. Seedlings are extremely...
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Niantic's Pikmin Bloom Smartphone AR Game Launches in Australia, Singapore

App based on Nintendo's franchise to launch in other countries "shortly" Developer Niantic announced on Tuesday that the new free-to-play AR (augmented reality) app based on Nintendo's Pikmin franchise has launched on iOS and Android devices in Australia and Singapore with the title Pikmin Bloom. The company will release the app in other countries and regions "shortly."
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Pikmin Bloom Is Now Available In The Americas

Pikmin Bloom is the latest AR mobile release from Niantic that ties in with a prominent Nintendo franchise, following the enormous success of Pokémon GO. It's evidently designed to be a little more relaxed in its objectives and targets, as it's focused on making more Pikmin friends and bringing flowers to bloom as opposed to capturing a huge range of Pocket Monsters.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Diablo Immortal’ Closed Beta Kicks Off on Android Today in Select Regions

Diablo Immortal. Remember that? This made-for-mobile entry in the famed Diablo series was originally announced way back in November of 2018, and Blizzard has always been pretty upfront about them doing what they normally do and taking as long as it takes for them to be happy with the game before actually releasing it. Back in August they highlighted a number of areas they were looking to make improvements based on the feedback they received from previous alpha tests, and they also officially pushed the game back to 2022 in order to give themselves ample time to nail everything to their liking. Now an important next step is taking place in the development process of Diablo Immortal as the game is kicking off a closed beta test starting today. Here is a brand new trailer showing off the current state of the game as well as some of its new features, headlined by the new playable Necromancer class.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Rappelz Online -Fantasy MMORPG

One of the best Free to Play PC MMORPG games is now available on mobile! Rappelz is a full-featured 3D mobile MMO RPG set in a medieval fantasy world. It's time for a true MMO experience on mobile with this new Open World MMORPG! ▶ Discover a Free MMORPG with PC Game Quality Embark on a thrilling Online RPG adventure and explore a gorgeous open world with high quality graphics. Fight orcs, giants, skeletons and even dragons in hundreds of missions! Unlike most mobile MMORPGs, Rappelz has NO gender-lock, NO Full Auto gameplay and NO VIP system. It's time to play a real MMO game on mobile! ▶ Hunt and Capture Monsters Pets are at the core of Rappelz: tame (capture) almost every monster available in the game world and have it fight by your side, forever! Become the best Monster Hunter and choose your loyal companions: Fairy, Angel, Unicorn, Wolf, Cerberus, Harpy, Siren, White Dragon and much more! Creatures have their own skills and functionalities, and contribute on gathering experience for your hero and for themselves. With its advanced Pet system, Rappelz Mobile could not boast a better lineage! ▶ Customize Your Hero Freely Choose your gender, class and fighting style: axe, bow or magic. Personalize your hero the way you want. From the character size, to skin color or unique tatoos, you can dwelve into the many customization options. It's easy to play Rappelz the way you want to play it while lookin' good! ▶ Interact with the Online Community Explore the world of Gaia solo, or unleash the true multiplayer online RPG game experience: chat, join guilds, trade in the player-driven marketplace, forge alliances, duel friends or foes, fish, and much more. A wide range of interactions makes each player a living part of this fantasy universe. ▶ Overcome Challenging PvE content Travel through the most majestic settings of this dark fantasy open world, complete myriads of quests, participate in numerous in-game events. Join a party or guild to become stronger and coordinate with your teammates to overcome the most challenging part of MMO RPG games: Legendary dungeons filled with traps and boss monsters. ▶ Dominate in PvP Combat Rappelz open world PK is back. Show your skills in real-time Player versus Player combat, but beware of the consequences! You can also join various instanced PvP modes, where you can show teamwork or individual strength. ▶ Play with Low-end or High-end Phones Explore an immersive fantasy world with gorgeous graphics on any smartphone! Advanced options let you modify all the graphic settings, from texture quality to frame rate, in order to give you the best MMORPG experience for your mobile specs! ▶ Join the best mobile MMORPG of 2021, and enter the legend now! Discover a new online role-playing game that brings top-quality visuals, a massive open-world, and large-scale PvP battles to life on mobile devices. For fans of MMRPG games like Black Desert, Blade and Soul, Lineage 2 Revolution, V4 or World of Kings, Role Playing games like Skyrim, Multiplayer Online RPG games, Heroic Fantasy games, Open World games and Free Online games. ▶ Social Media Follow our new MMO RPG on Social Media for the latest news & updates! Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Rappelz.Global Discord : https://discord.gg/vXf6B8TPJV Minimum RAM Requirements 3GB (4GB recommended for a better online game experience)
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Pikmin Bloom launch rollout begins today at Pokémon GO dev Niantic

Niantic CEO John Hanke has appeared in a new video with Pikmin creator Shigeru Miyamoto to formally announce the global launch rollout of Pikmin Bloom on Android and iOS mobile devices. Pikmin Bloom is the official name for the Pikmin AR mobile game that Pokémon GO developer Niantic announced earlier this year, and today is the 20th anniversary of the franchise in Japan, which makes for impeccable timing.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Pikmin Bloom has a Nintendo Account Issue

People starting Pikmin Bloom for the first time might experience a connection issue depending on whether you use a Google or Nintendo account to log in. Both the official support page and initial reports note that starting with a Nintendo Account blocks you from using other logins. Here’s how the...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Pikmin Bloom: How Niantic and Nintendo's new game mixes walking, memory and AR

Sitting in a park near my local coffee shop, on a beautiful autumn day, I get a buzz on my watch. Something has happened with my Pikmin. I open the phone app and use augmented reality to project a few Pikmin onto the table next to my coffee. Pikmin (the tiny, plantlike characters in a long-running Nintendo game series) have been coming with me on my morning walks lately. They help me plant flowers nearby.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Pokemon Cafe Mix’ Is Now ‘Pokemon Cafe ReMix’ with Today’s Major Update Bringing in New Puzzle Elements, New Pokemon, and a Lot More

If you’ve not played it yet, Pokemon Cafe ReMix has you trying to solve puzzles to serve drinks and dishes in your own Pokemon Cafe and it uses touch controls even on Nintendo Switch. Pokemon Cafe ReMix is still a free to start game with in app purchases. If you’re interested in checking it out, you can get Pokemon Cafe ReMix on iOS here on the App Store and on Android here on Google Play. If you’d like to get it on Nintendo Switch, download it here on the eShop for free. Check out the official website here. It is going to be interesting to see if it has any collaborations planned for the upcoming Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes coming in a few weeks. Have you been playing Pokemon Cafe Mix often or will you be coming back for Pokemon Cafe ReMix?
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Pikmin Bloom Release Date: When is it Rolling Out?

Pikmin Bloom has started to roll out, but when is it releasing globally?. Pikmin Bloom, the latest mobile game from Niantic, has been getting a soft launch to coincide with the series' 20th anniversary. It seems that the plan is for the game to slowly release globally in the coming days. Today, Oct. 27, Pikmin Bloom has launched in Australia and Singapore. Players looking to get in on the action in the US, UK, or other territories will have to wait just a little bit longer.
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

Pikmin Bloom Launching Globally in the Coming Days

Back in March, Nintendo and Niantic revealed that they were working on an AR Pikmin game for smartphones. Well, that game is Pikmin Bloom, and it’s set to land on the Play Store in the coming days. In fact, it’s already been launched in Singapore and Australia, and we expect...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Pokemon Go developer’s new AR Pikmin Bloom game has arrived

Earlier in the year we learned that Niantic, the creators of smash-hit mobile AR game Pokemon Go, were working with Nintendo again on a similar title in the Pikmin universe. Pikmin Bloom launched today in Australia and Singapore on the series' 20th anniversary and will be rolling out to other regions around the globe in "the next few days", according to a tweet from the company.
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

Pikmin Bloom Arrives to Brighten Up Any Walk

Niantic Labs’ videogames continually focus on getting players out and about and back in March the company announced a new project in conjunction with Nintendo based on its Pikmin franchise. Today, the pair have begun the global rollout of Pikmin Bloom, a colourful augmented reality-capable experience all about building up a squad of Pikmin simply by walking.
VIDEO GAMES

