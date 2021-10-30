CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Queen Elizabeth urged by doctors to rest for 2 weeks

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=190XaT_0ch8Bpgf00

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for at least the next two weeks, accepting doctors’ recommendations to take on only light duties and not travel, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

The decision comes days after the 95-year-old sovereign underwent medical tests and spent the night at London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital, her first such stay in eight years. Elizabeth has continued to work since then and will press on with desk-based duties, but will skip the Nov. 13 Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, an event meant to honor the British and Commonwealth men and women who have fought wars, disasters and pandemics to protect and defend the nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HucCO_0ch8Bpgf00
FILE – In this Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, greet guests at a reception for the Global Investment Summit in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for at least the next two weeks, accepting doctors’ advice to cut back on her busy schedule, Buckingham Palace said Friday Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File)

“However, it remains the queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November,’’ the palace said.

Queen Elizabeth’s 5-month-old puppy dies a month after husband’s passing

It is significant that the palace statement highlighted the wish of the monarch to attend Remembrance Sunday ceremonies, as it is a major event on the sovereign’s calendar and one to which she has attached great importance.

The queen has long enjoyed robust health and is said to hate having people make a fuss. But she has reluctantly accepted advice to cut back on her blistering schedule in recent weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vYMI7_0ch8Bpgf00
FILE – In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey in London. Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for at least the next two weeks, accepting doctors’ advice to cut back on her busy schedule, Buckingham Palace said Friday Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)

She canceled a trip to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland on Oct. 20. That was followed only days later by the announcement that she would not appear at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow — a great disappointment to Britain’s Conservative government, which was hoping to stress the importance of the two-week meeting to save the Earth from uncontrollable global warming.

She has stayed at Windsor Castle, west of London, holding virtual audiences with ambassadors and poets and otherwise displaying good spirits.

Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — next year.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play , to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth Disappointed With Cambridges' Split

Queen Elizabeth II was disappointed when Prince William and Kate Middleton split in 2007. Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married for over a decade already. They are now parents to three adorable children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. However, way back then, the future king was unsure about his future with Middleton leading them to split multiple times in the past and the Queen wasn't happy about it.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Royal Stepping Down Soon? Prince Charles And William Reportedly Assured Monarch That Her Legacy Is In Good Hands Amid Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly making a tough decision amid growing health concerns. Royal fans got worried after learning about Queen Elizabeth spending a night in the hospital for preliminary examinations last week. Her Majesty reportedly canceled her two-day visit in Northern Ireland following concerns from her doctors about the current state of her health.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

'Wasn't good news!' Harry's Halloween phone call while visiting Meghan Markle laid bare

Prince Harry, 37, decided to visit his now-wife Meghan Markle, 40, in Canada for All Saints' Eve during the early stages of the couple's relationship in 2016. However, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a horrible phone call from the British side of the pond from Harry's aides at Kensington Palace, informing them that their relationship was about to be made public.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Edward Vii
Person
Boris Johnson
goodhousekeeping.com

Buckingham Palace Just Issued an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Health

Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized for "preliminary investigations," and advised by medical staff to rest. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," reads a statement released last Thursday evening by a Buckingham Palace spokesperson. Exactly why the Queen was hospitalized was not specified, as she is entitled to medical privacy, but she was back at her desk the next day, and earlier this week, she held two virtual engagements.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Royal Family Caught LYING About Queen's Health Problems?!

Queen Elizabeth II is 95 years old, and she's been on the throne since 1952. In other words, she's quite old, and while we hope that she reigns for another 20 years, the reality of the situation is that at the Queen's age, even the most minor of health issues is cause for concern, and palace officials have had a succession plan in place for decades.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband Has 'Never Forgiven Himself' For Doing This, Snubbed By Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry, reportedly, planned to return to the UK following Queen Elizabeth's hospitalization. Prince Harry has not seen the other members of the royal family since he decided to step down as a senior royal and live with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two dotting children – Archie and Lili – in the United States. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex’s strained relationship with Prince William is among the many reasons why he decided to ditch the royal life forever.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckingham Palace#England#British Royal Family#Uk#Commonwealth#Ap Photo#Pool File
DesignerzCentral

Prince William Takes Over For Queen Elizabeth

Prince William learned who was boss on all matters in the Royal Family in a dispute over his wedding outfit. The Mirror reports The new Duke of Cambridge was preparing to get married in front of millions and millions of people around the world and wanted to make sure he looked his best.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch 'Coaching' Prince George To Be King, Feared To Taint Her Image By Supporting Prince Andrew

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Prince George is, without a doubt, being raised like a normal kid. As a matter of fact, not only is he obsessed with playing soccer as he also loves hunting for insects in the garden with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
townandcountrymag.com

19 Photos of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Sparkling in Diamonds

Queen Elizabeth may have her Cullinan diamonds, among other fabulous jewels, but daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, isn't very far behind when it comes to mastering spectacular displays of royal ice. And since officially joining the Firm in 2005, the future queen of England has shown a particular penchant for diamonds, whether they are her own (like her beloved Van Cleef & Arpels Magic Alhambra earrings and her family tiara) or on loan from the Queen (see: her many, many brooches). Consider, notably, that for her very first official function at Buckingham Palace in 2005, Camilla borrowed the Delhi Durbar tiara, arguably the most extravagant diadem in the Windsor vaults. Below, 19 photos of the Duchess of Cornwall's fabulous diamond-flecked moments.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Queen Elizabeth II seen driving, easing health fears

Queen Elizabeth II was spottedat the wheel of a car at Windsor Castle on Monday, British media reported, allaying fears for her health after she skipped the UK-hosted COP26 summit on doctors' advice. The 95-year-old was seen alone in a green Jaguar estate she uses to transport her corgis, The Sun tabloid reported, under the headline: "One is OK". The Queen pulled out of the United Nations climate summit, where world leaders gathered in Glasgow on Monday, after a rare public admission of health problems. Buckingham Palace said in late October that she had attended a London private hospital for undisclosed "preliminary examinations" and stayed overnight.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Queen cancels Northern Ireland visit on medical advice

The Queen has cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland and has "reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days", Buckingham Palace says. The 95-year-old monarch will remain at Windsor Castle but is still expected to attend the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow later this month. The...
HEALTH
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II: What is Operation London Bridge?

The day that Queen Elizabeth II dies will elicit a series of carefully constructed plans that have been in place since the 1960s in a process dubbed “Operation London Bridge”.While the vague outline of plans have been understood for some time, a new report details the specifics of how protocol will play out in the hours and days following the monarch’s death.The Queen is 95 years old and is currently in good health. However, preparation for the handling of the passing of a head of state, particularly when it comes to notifying key public figures and the public, must be...
U.K.
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy