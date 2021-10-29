CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High court adds climate change, immigration cases to docket

WASHINGTON (AP) — Over the objections of the Biden administration, the Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider a climate change...

Arizona Mirror

Supreme Court unanimously strikes down mask mandate, ‘critical race theory’ bans

The Arizona Supreme Court found that several provisions of the 2022 budget, including a controversial ban on face mask mandates in K-12 schools, violate a provision of the state constitution requiring individual bills to encompass a single subject.  The ruling will likely bring about a seismic shift in the way lawmakers craft future budgets.  Less […] The post Supreme Court unanimously strikes down mask mandate, ‘critical race theory’ bans appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Esquire

The Supreme Court May Execute Steve Bannon's Plan to Destroy the Administrative State

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to the draconian Texas anti-choice law, a proceeding that might well be the first tolling of the death knell for the reproductive freedom that ensued after the Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade. This is undoubtedly a momentous bit of business, especially in the context of how we came to this 6-3 conservative majority on the high bench. However, on Friday, when very few people were watching, the Court took another action that is equally terrifying. Remember when Steve Bannon was yammering about destroying “the administrative state”? Members of the Supreme Court do. From the New York Times:
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Washington State
The Atlantic

The Anti-abortion Movement Will Win Even If It Loses

For anti-abortion activists, Texas’s recent law, Senate Bill 8, must have seemed like magic—a way to stop abortion immediately, without the grind of constitutional litigation and its attendant legal fees. The law prohibits abortion when fetal cardiac activity can be detected, usually around the sixth week of pregnancy, but outsources enforcement to private citizens, who can collect at least $10,000 each time someone performs or “aids or abets” an abortion. Texas claims that this exotic structure insulated it from suit, and at first, the Supreme Court seemed to agree, letting the law go into effect without saying a word and then writing a pro forma order explaining that its hands were tied. For abortion foes, it must have all seemed too good to be true.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

As Supreme Court Takes On Major Gun-Right Case, Ruling Could Have Significant Impact On Pennsylvania Gun Owners

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The highest court in the land heard arguments Wednesday on a case that could impact the use of conceal and carry permits across the nation. The U.S. Supreme Court has not taken on a Second Amendment case of this magnitude in more than a decade. And depending on the ruling, it could have a significant impact on Pennsylvania gun owners. At its base, the case in front of the Supreme Court questions if any governmental authority can restrict issuing a conceal and carry permit based on proper cause. Two gun owners and a group affiliated with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Derrick

House ready for debate, votes after bolstering Biden's bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is preparing to debate and vote on a revised draft of President Joe Biden’s now-$1.85 trillion domestic policy package as well as a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill, Democrats eager to show voters the party can deliver on its priorities. With a flurry of late-breaking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US Supreme Court leans towards blocking Texas abortion law

A majority on the US Supreme Court appeared to be leaning Monday towards blocking a Texas bill that bans abortion after six weeks, the most restrictive law passed since abortion was made a constitutional right five decades ago. A previous bid by abortion providers to halt enforcement of the "Texas Heartbeat Act" had failed in the nation's highest court two months ago by a 5-4 margin. But two conservative justices appointed by former president Donald Trump -- Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett -- appeared inclined after two hours of oral arguments to join Chief Justice John Roberts and the three liberal justices in challenging the Texas law. Laws restricting abortion have been passed in multiple Republican-led states but struck down by the courts because they violated previous Supreme Court rulings that guaranteed the right to an abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, typically around 22 to 24 weeks.
TEXAS STATE
WBUR

What the Supreme Court's next big gun case means for gun laws across the U.S.

The Supreme Court is taking on its first major Second Amendment case in over a decade:. “2008, DC vs. Heller. That was the case that established that Americans can carry a gun for self-defense," Jennifer Mascia says. "And the 2010 case McDonald v. Chicago applied that ruling not just to DC, but to the states. So, the one thing that has not been addressed is – can we carry a gun outside of the home?”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Supreme Court finally decides the religious right asked for too much

The Supreme Court handed down a brief order Friday evening — it is literally just one sentence long — denying relief to a group of Maine health care workers who object to the Covid-19 vaccine on religious grounds. This means that nearly all workers in health care facilities licensed by the state must be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Supreme Court to hear case on state efforts to revive a Trump immigration policy

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up an effort by Republican officials to revive a Trump administration effort that denied green cards to immigrants considered likely to become overly dependent on government benefits. The Department of Homeland Security announced in 2019 that it would expand the definition...
POTUS
Washington Post

Supreme Court will hear cases that could undercut Biden’s goals on climate, immigration

The Supreme Court on Friday took up cases that could limit the Biden administration’s ambitions on climate change and immigration policy. The court granted a request from the coal industry and Republican-led states challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to limit greenhouse gases from power plants, which could threaten a key plank of President Biden’s climate agenda.
CONGRESS & COURTS

