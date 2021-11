A medical issue has sidelined one of four astronauts assigned to SpaceX’s upcoming flight to the International Space Station and delayed the launch, officials said Monday. NASA said the launch is now off until Saturday night at the earliest. Liftoff had been scheduled for this past Sunday, but bad weather offshore bumped it to Wednesday. It's the first time in decades that a U.S. flight has been delayed by a crew member's health.Officials would not say which astronaut is affected. They described it as a “minor medical issue” and said it is unrelated to COVID-19. The one German and...

