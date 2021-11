ROME - After a meeting with Pope Francis on Friday at the Vatican, President Joe Biden is joining other leaders for the G-20 summit this weekend in Rome. Leaders of the Group of 20 countries will gather on Saturday and Sunday for their first in-person summit since the pandemic took hold. They’re confronting a global recovery hindered by an energy crunch that has spurred higher fuel and utility prices. They’re also facing new COVID-19 outbreaks and logjams in supply chains.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO