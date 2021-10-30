CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix Employees Who Protested Dave Chappelle Special File Unfair Labor Charge Against Streamer

By Pat Saperstein
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVSLF_0ch8AUNj00

Two Netflix employees have filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board alleging the streaming giant retaliated against them for protesting Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “ The Closer .”

An NLRB representative confirmed that an unfair labor practice charge was filed Wednesday.

B. Pagels-Minor, a Black trans program manager at Netflix, was fired after the company claimed they shared information on the economics behind and viewership of “The Closer” with Bloomberg News. Pagels-Minor organized a walkout on Oct. 20 of Netflix’s trans employees and their supporters. Pagels-Minor denies leaking the information to Bloomberg.

Software engineer Terra Field was suspended after posting a tweet thread about “The Closer,” but Netflix at the time said the suspension was for attending the company’s Quarterly Business Review meeting uninvited. She was later reinstated after Netflix found no ill intent.

In a statement, Netflix asserted that the employees faced no retaliation for criticism of Chappelle.

“We recognize the hurt and pain caused to our trans colleagues over the last few weeks,” a Netflix spokesman said a statement. “But we want to make clear that Netflix has not taken any action against employees for either speaking up or walking out.”

In the complaint, Pagels-Minor and Field say Netflix took the actions in order to stop workers from speaking out, according to The Verge , which first reported the labor charge.

“This charge is not just about B. and Terra, and it’s not about Dave. It’s about trying to change the culture and having an impact for others,” attorney Laurie Burgess told The Verge. “The charge is all about collective action. It’s about supporting your coworkers and speaking up for things you care about.”

Pagels-Minor and Field have both reportedly signed Netflix employment agreements that require private arbitration, making it more difficult to file a lawsuit. The NLRB must investigate any charges it receives, and can try to secure a settlement or issue a complaint based on its findings.

Comments / 2

Related
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Shonda Rhimes on Creating Hit TV at Netflix, ‘Inventing Anna’ and Whether Regé-Jean Page Will Ever Return to ‘Bridgerton’

Shonda Rhimes has launched TV superstars before — such as the entire cast of “Grey’s Anatomy,” led by Ellen Pompeo. But even she was caught off guard by the uproar earlier this year when Netflix and her company Shondaland announced that Regé-Jean Page, everyone’s favorite duke, was leaving “Bridgerton” behind, and wouldn’t be appearing in the show’s second season. “What I loved was we were going to create this powerful, exciting, amazing romance,” Rhimes says of the relationship between Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor). “And then for once in television, they were going to...
TV SERIES
Variety

Peacock Struggles to Take Flight Amid Low Demand for Its TV Originals

Peacock has a serial TV problem and is counting on a pandemic-delayed pipeline of programming to help overcome it. More than a year after its launch, NBCUniversal’s streaming service lacks the buzzy original TV shows of its rivals or even the fan-friendly “Star Trek” offerings of Paramount Plus, the ViacomCBS service formerly known as CBS All Access. And while top brass praised Peacock as “headed in the right direction” during Comcast’s earnings call with Wall Street analysts last week, the lack of breakthrough hits, considered key to streamer growth, suggests the service has much work to do before it becomes truly...
TV SHOWS
BET

Transgender Comedian Flame Monroe Defends Dave Chappelle’s LGBTQ+ Jokes

Black transgender comedian, Flame Monroe, is coming to the defense of Dave Chappelle and his Netflix special The Closer following the backlash he has received. Speaking with TMZ, Monroe says that making jokes about the LGBTQ+ community is fair game and something that is unique about the world of comedy is that nothing is off-limits.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Chappelle
rolling out

Virginia hotel declines show by Dave Chappelle and Pharrell Williams

A Virginia hotel has rejected a show that was being planned by super-producer Pharrell Williams because it was going to include controversial comedian Dave Chappelle. Cavalier Hotel owner Bruce Thompson is reportedly concerned with the comedy content that Chappelle, 48, would come with in the aftermath of the “The Closer” special on Netflix, according to The Virginia-Pilot.
VIRGINIA STATE
rolling out

Dave Chappelle curses at Morgan Freeman in promo for ‘Closer’ special (video)

Dave Chappelle’s pairing with streaming goliath Netflix has been a cash windfall for both powerful entities. Chappelle has returned Neflix’s $60 million investment in him — and then some — with his previous five stand-up specials “The Age Of Spin,” “Deep In The Heart Of Texas,” “Equanimity,” “The Bird Revelation,” and “Sticks & Stones.” Moreover, the televised events have translated into critical acclaim and three Emmy nominations.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Organized Labor#Nlrb#Bloomberg News#Terra Field#Quarterly Business Review#Pagels Minor And Field#Verge
Indy100

Netflix fires organiser of trans walkout after ‘revealing $25m cost of Dave Chappelle special’

Netflix has fired the organiser of a trans employee walkout – five days before the protest was planned to take place. The trans employee resource group leader, who has asked not to be identified in the media to avoid harassment, had been actively encouraging fellow trans employees and allies to walk out as a protest against how Netflix handled Dave Chappelle’s comedy special, The Closer.
ENTERTAINMENT
MovieWeb

South Park Co-Creator Believes Dave Chappelle Controversy Has Only Helped Netflix

While comedian Dave Chappelle has come under fire recently for his Netflix comedy special, The Closer, South Park creator Matt Stone has said he believes that Netflix handling of the controversy has elevated their reputation in Hollywood. Stone and his South Park co-creator Trey Parker have often been the subject of numerous complaints over the years for the animated series which pokes fun at every subject that "you shouldn't poke fun at" as part of the dark, profanity filled animated world of South Park, so the controversy surrounding Chappelle's special, which has caused a wave of complaints from the Trans community is something that Stone knows a bit about.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Dave Chappelle's DaBaby Joke From "The Closer"

On Tuesday, Netflix released Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The one-hour and 12-minute stand-up takes place in Detroit and serves as Chappelle's final offering in his extremely lucrative Netflix deal, and like many of his recent specials, The Closer has been met with a wild mix of utmost praise and extreme criticism.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Caitlyn Jenner defends Dave Chappelle, says 'The Closer' controversy is about 'woke cancel culture run amok'

Caitlyn Jenner has spoken out in support of comedian Dave Chappelle. "Dave Chappelle is 100% right," the former Republican candidate for California governor tweeted Tuesday. "This isn't about the LGBTQ movement. It's about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech. We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds."
CELEBRITIES
theticker.org

Dave Chapelle special leads to walkout

Dave Chappelle’s special, “The Closer,” was released on Netflix on Oct. 5 and sparked huge controversy and led to walkouts of Netflix employees due to the jokes about the LGBTQ+ community, which were found highly offensive. Some Netflix Inc. employees staged a walkout on Oct. 20 to protest the comedy...
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Netflix transgender workers B. Pagels-Minor, Terra Fields file lawsuit against company over Dave Chappelle special

Two transgender Netflix employees have filed labor complaints against the streaming service, claiming the company retaliated against them for speaking out and organizing a walk-out protest against comedian Dave Chappelle’s controversial new special. The charges, filed Wednesday with the National Labor Relations Board, allege that B. Pagels-Minor — who identifies...
TV & VIDEOS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Dave Chappelle's standup controversy sees Netflix hit with 'unfair labour charge'

Washington [US], October 31 (ANI): The blast radius from the controversy over standup comedian Dave Chappelle's repeated remarks about the trans and LGBTQ communities in his Netflix special 'The Closer' has now extended further. According to Deadline, the National Labor Relations Board is reviewing bruising charges of "unfair labor practices"...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Channing Tatum weighs in on Dave Chappelle controversy: ‘I hate that he has hurt so many people’

Channing Tatum has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix comedy special, The Closer.Chappelle had been widely criticised for remarks made about transgender people in the special, including the declaration that he was “team Terf” [trans-exclusionary radical feminist].On Instagram, Tatum shared a clip from Chappelle’s 2019 speech at Washington, DC’s Kennedy Center, when he accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour, which Tatum said had “healed” him.“I understand that Dave is a very dangerous person to talk about at the moment,” wrote the Magic Mike star. “I understand and hate that he has hurt...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

37K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy