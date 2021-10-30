Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Arkansas; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jefferson; Pulaski; Saline FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT: For the Frost Advisory, Frost is possible for tonight into Thursday morning. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures are possible Thursday night into Friday morning. * WHERE...Garland, Saline, Pulaski, Hot Spring, Grant, Jefferson and Arkansas Counties. * WHEN: For the Frost Advisory, late tonight through Thursday morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS: Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

