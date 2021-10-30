CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-31 00:18:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-31 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 23:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-03 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 8500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 8500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 06:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lake effect snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...High terrain areas in Josephine and Douglas County including Sexton Pass on Interstate 5 and Hayes Hill on Highway 199. Azalea will also be impacted by gusty winds. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 06:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or less in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Klamath Basin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Klamath Basin mainly east of Klamath Falls, including Bonanza and Lorella. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 south of Yreka, including the cities of Grenada, Montague and Weed. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to be strongest in the south end of the Shasta Valley from Grenada south to Weed. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Webb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Webb County through 800 PM CDT At 708 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Unitec Industrial Park, or 13 miles northeast of Laredo, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Botines. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 15 and 20. US Highway 59 between mile markers 816 and 818. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
WEBB COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Trinity WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson County WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 from Medford south to Ashland, and the cities of Medford, Phoenix, Talent and Ashland. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected in the south end of the Rogue Valley between Phoenix and Ashland and in area foothills. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 19:06:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ARANSAS COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and frequent lightning are still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 06:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis; Oswego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The greatest accumulations will occur on the Tug Hill Plateau. * WHERE...Oswego and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Oregon, North Central Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Oregon; North Central Oregon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. Wind gusts may exceed 55 mph in a few locations. * WHERE...North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Matagorda by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Matagorda; Inland Brazoria; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Brazoria and northeastern Matagorda Counties through 445 PM CDT At 404 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Van Vleck, or 9 miles southeast of Bay City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eastern Bay City, western Freeport, Jones Creek, Sargent and Van Vleck. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Arkansas, Garland, Grant, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Arkansas; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jefferson; Pulaski; Saline FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT: For the Frost Advisory, Frost is possible for tonight into Thursday morning. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures are possible Thursday night into Friday morning. * WHERE...Garland, Saline, Pulaski, Hot Spring, Grant, Jefferson and Arkansas Counties. * WHEN: For the Frost Advisory, late tonight through Thursday morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS: Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area and Lower Columbia. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds expected from late morning through late afternoon.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 17:08:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-04 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog developed east of Fairbanks this afternoon, and is moving over Fairbanks now. Dense fog is expected to remain over the Fairbanks area through Thursday morning, then break up Thursday afternoon. Light frost will occur on walking and driving surfaces, making for slippery travel conditions. Visibility will be reduced. Drive with caution.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Aransas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ARANSAS COUNTY At 651 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockport, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rockport, Palm Harbor and Key Allegro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for North Central Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: North Central Oregon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...North Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SHERMAN COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; South Willamette Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 4 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley and Central Willamette Valley. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 4 PM PDT Thursday. * WIND IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected from mid morning through mid afternoon.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Simcoe Highlands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BENTON COUNTY, WA

