Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Effective: 2021-10-31 00:18:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-31 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...High terrain areas in Josephine and Douglas County including Sexton Pass on Interstate 5 and Hayes Hill on Highway 199. Azalea will also be impacted by gusty winds. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 23:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-03 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 8500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 8500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Klamath Basin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Klamath Basin mainly east of Klamath Falls, including Bonanza and Lorella. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Oregon, North Central Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Oregon; North Central Oregon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. Wind gusts may exceed 55 mph in a few locations. * WHERE...North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
#Winter Weather Advisory#Bristol Bay
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 south of Yreka, including the cities of Grenada, Montague and Weed. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to be strongest in the south end of the Shasta Valley from Grenada south to Weed. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Webb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Webb County through 800 PM CDT At 708 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Unitec Industrial Park, or 13 miles northeast of Laredo, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Botines. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 15 and 20. US Highway 59 between mile markers 816 and 818. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
WEBB COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 15:54:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-04 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alaska Peninsula SNOW SHOWERS AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED ACROSS THE ALASKA PENINSULA THROUGH FRIDAY Snow showers and gusty northwesterly winds are expected to persist across the Alaska Peninsula through Friday as an area of low pressure moves over Bristol Bay and stalls. Gusty winds up to 50 mph across the Alaska Peninsula this afternoon are expected to continue through Friday. Bands of snow showers will continue to develop through Friday. Snow showers could be heavy at times and produce several inches of snow as snow showers redevelop over the same area for extended periods of time. Visibilities could also be reduced to as low as one half mile at times due to the combination of heavy snow and gusty winds. Locations from False Pass to Port Heiden may be impacted by these adverse conditions. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/anchorage.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson County WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 from Medford south to Ashland, and the cities of Medford, Phoenix, Talent and Ashland. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected in the south end of the Rogue Valley between Phoenix and Ashland and in area foothills. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Trinity WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area and Lower Columbia. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds expected from late morning through late afternoon.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Duval; Webb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Duval and southeastern Webb Counties through 915 PM CDT At 829 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mirando City, or 21 miles west of Hebbronville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oilton, Mirando City, Aguilares and Bruni. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 06:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis; Oswego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The greatest accumulations will occur on the Tug Hill Plateau. * WHERE...Oswego and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for North Central Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: North Central Oregon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...North Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SHERMAN COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning: In Oregon, this includes Highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County, Lake County. In Northern California, Highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner Mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory: In Oregon, this includes Silver Lake, Highway 140 east of Lakeview, Highway 399 from Valley Falls north, central and eastern Lake County and higher terrain in eastern Klamath County. In California, this includes Highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jewell, Phillips, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jewell; Phillips; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 4 AM to noon CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jim Hogg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jim Hogg County through 1000 PM CDT At 914 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Thompsonville, or 12 miles west of Hebbronville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hebbronville, Las Lomitas, Gruy Stadium, Randado, Thompsonville, Jim Hogg County Airport, Hebbronville High School, South Fork Estates and Hebbronville Border Patrol Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JIM HOGG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Matagorda by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Matagorda; Inland Brazoria; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Brazoria and northeastern Matagorda Counties through 445 PM CDT At 404 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Van Vleck, or 9 miles southeast of Bay City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eastern Bay City, western Freeport, Jones Creek, Sargent and Van Vleck. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 17:08:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-04 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog developed east of Fairbanks this afternoon, and is moving over Fairbanks now. Dense fog is expected to remain over the Fairbanks area through Thursday morning, then break up Thursday afternoon. Light frost will occur on walking and driving surfaces, making for slippery travel conditions. Visibility will be reduced. Drive with caution.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California GUSTY WINDS THURSDAY, WITH MORE ACTIVE WEATHER THIS WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK A fast moving weather system will move across northeast California and northwest Nevada late tonight into Thursday, bringing a period of gusty winds. * Wind gusts could reach 45 mph with locally stronger gusts possible for the Surprise Valley, eastern Lassen County and northwest Nevada mainly north of Interstate 80. Over higher elevations of the Sierra and northward to the Warner Mountains, gusts of 80-100 mph are likely, producing turbulent flying conditions. Hazardous choppy conditions are forecast for Lake Tahoe with periods of chop possible for Pyramid Lake, especially from midday through early afternoon Thursday. There is increasing potential for an active pattern to return this weekend into early next week. While timing and intensity details will be refined over the next few days, here are a few highlights: * A fast-moving storm will bring increased breezes and chances for rain and high elevation snow showers on Saturday. The next stronger storm will push into the region late Monday into Tuesday. While these storms likely won`t be as strong as our late October atmospheric river storm, they will be additional chances to pick up some beneficial precipitation. * Saturday will be a quick-hitter with some light rain potential for lower valleys and some high elevation snowfall. Outdoor recreation and sporting events will feel cool with cloud cover, some light showers, and breezes through the afternoon. Travel over passes may be slick with rain/snow showers. * Rain and snow chances are looking the best by late Monday into Tuesday, with the bulk of the precipitation expected across the Sierra and light rain spillover into western Nevada. Outlooks remain on the cold side so snow impacts are possible for Sierra passes. * Winds will likely ramp up ahead of the storm Monday into Tuesday with gusty winds across the Sierra and western Nevada. Potential impacts include: travel restrictions due to gusty crosswinds, hazardous conditions on area lakes, and aviation turbulence. Be sure to keep tabs on the forecast if you have travel plans early next week.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA

