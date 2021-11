"I don't have enough adjectives to describe how well the match went," Broadus Head Coach Gordon Archer beamed as he described the Lady Hawk Volleyball win over Circle. The match took place last Friday in Broadus, with the Lady Hawks winning in four sets over the Lady Wildcats. Prior to that match, Circle had won all twelve regular game matches in which they had played this season.

