They say that driving a vehicle with a manual transmission has become a lost art. It is certainly a skill that three accused South Jersey carjackers never learned. Pleasantville Police issued a statement Tuesday about the arrest of two city teenagers and one from Atlantic City who they say attempted to steal a delivery driver's car, only to realize that the vehicle had a manual shift and none of them knew how to operate it.

PLEASANTVILLE, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO