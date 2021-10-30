CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former CCSD trustee reacts to Superintendent Jara’s termination

By Joe Moeller
 10 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now caught up with former CCSD Trustee Terri Janison, who says she thinks Dr. Jesus Jara has done a decent job considering the circumstances.

Janison, who served as a trustee for five years, has been watching the turmoil and is saddened that the trustees and superintendent couldn’t work together.

“What I have been seeing is just sad for, number one, our children but, number two our community,” said Janison. “I just believe the behavior of our school board has specifically been so disappointing, and I think it reflects badly for Clark County.”

She is worried there won’t be a superintendent that will want to come work for the district.
She hopes the trustees and the district can overcome this.

“I hope they figure out what their jobs are as trustees and what their jobs are as officers because it is very specific,” she added.

We also spoke to Sheila Moulton, who was on the Board of Trustees for 12 years.

She was also saddened by the news. She’s concerned about what sort of example this sets for schoolchildren.

