STEVENSVILLE – Over 12,000 participants from across the country made the 10K trek across the Chesapeake Sunday morning, Oct. 30 for the first Bay Bridge Run in three years. “If you don’t think this is awesome, you need awesome lessons,” Corrigan Sports Enterprises (CSE) President Lee Corrigan told The Bay Times at the start line. CSE and Sean Ryan Sports Enterprises resurrected the event in June after its sponsor since 2016, Ironman, announced their separation from the project in April.

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO