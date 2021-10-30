CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

How To Watch And Staff Predictions: Tulane

By Chad Brendel
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe #2 Cincinnati Bearcats are back on the road in New Orleans to take on the Tulane Green Wave with the initial release of the CFP rankings looming days away. The game will air on ESPN2 with Anish Shroff (pxp), Mike Golic, Jr. (analyst) and Taylor McGregor (sideline) on the broadcast....

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

3-star OT Grayson Morgan sets decision date

With the high school season winding down, 3-star 2022 offensive tackle Grayson Morgan from Nashville's Montgomery Bell Academy has decided to announce his commitment. Morgan told 247Sports on Wednesday night that he will reveal his college decision on Friday morning; Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Mississippi State have emerged as top contenders for Morgan over the course of the cycle.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

McKissic showed his versatility and modesty Monday night

Florida Gators head coach Mike White talked about two things in the preseason with this newest squad… that they should be pretty good defensively and they may be the best passing team he’s had at Florida. Granted the competition was Division II Embry Riddle Monday night in Florida’s exhibition, but we seemed to see a little of both from the Gators in the contest with maybe a little bit of scoring that some might not have expected. Spearheading a lot of this was Missouri-Kansas City transfer Brandon McKissic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Assistant coach Q and A with Dave Nichol

Mississippi State practiced Wednesday afternoon and selected assistant coaches were available to the media. Following is the transcript with inside receivers coach Dave Nichol:. Question: What do you see from the Arkansas defense?. Nichol: Sometimes after watching last year’s film, it looks kind of rough watching it. They’ve done really...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

Kentucky in top 5 for top-ranked 2023 point guard

Los Angeles (Calif.) Donda Academy 5-star point guard Robert Dillingham is down to five schools. The No. 8 overall prospect and top-ranked point guard in the 2023 class according to the industry average 247Sports Composite, named a top five of Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Memphis, and NC State, he announced via Twitter Wednesday night.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Local
Louisiana College Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
Oklahoma State
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Beer Barrel insight from both sides

Looking for a discussion on this week’s Beer Barrel battle from both sides?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and The Cats Pause’s Derek Terry (from the Frozen Blue Tundra of Lexington) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s internets to preview the annual border battle between Tennessee and Kentucky from both sides of that border … plus some little basketball, because duh.
SPORTS
247Sports

Source: TCU working to interview Deion Sanders, Tony Elliott, others

Much of the conversation surrounding TCU’s coaching search so far has surrounded SMU head coach and former Horned Frog analyst Sonny Dykes. However, TCU’s hiring committee is attempting to cast a wide net in the program’s effort to replace Gary Patterson. Among the candidates the Horned Frogs are currently working...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Boston College flips Navy defensive line commit Joshua Hardy

Less than a week after receiving an offer from Boston College, Joshua Hardy is now part of the school's 2022 recruiting class. The edge rusher from Annapolis (Md.) Area Christian announced his decommitment from Navy, and announced he is now committed to the Eagles. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Hardy committed to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kelly
Person
Luke Fickell
247Sports

Top247 WR Isaiah Sategna flips to Arkansas

In the end, Fayeteville (Ark.) High Top247 receiver Isaiah Sategna will stay home for college. Sategna has flipped his verbal from Oregon to Arkansas, giving Sam Pittman and his staff a pledge from the No. 1 recruit in the state. “I wanted to go to Arkansas because, Oregon and Arkansas...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Best games in FAU vs. Marshall history

Since joining the joined Conference USA 2013, FAU and Marshall have squared off eight times, with The Herd getting the best of FAU seven of the eight games. While the regular-season games have been lop-sided, it has not stopped the game from creating a heated rivalry amongst fans. The bad blood can be traced to the fact that Marshall fans have never accepted FAU as an equal partner in the conference despite the Owls winning two titles and making major facility upgrades. Marshall has also long recruited Florida; Marshall's current roster carries 20 Sunshine State athletes and has another six currently verbally committed in their 2022 class.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

James Franklin post-practice quick hitters

Coziah is obviously very talented. We’ve been excited about him since we signed him. I thought he was going to be in more of a backup rotational role this year and felt like he was going to really grow as the season went on. Obviously, he's been forced into a different scenario now. And I thought he's playing pretty well, so the defensive coaches and so I think as he continues to gain more experience and more confidence, he's a twitchy guy that's got the size that really you want that that position, it's hard to find. And we've been really pleased with him. D’Von is a year older, has obviously been in the program a little bit longer. He's got a little bit better understanding of how and why we do things. But another really talented guy. Both out of Maryland, McDonogh High School and DeMatha. I think both of them have a bright future. Obviously the scenario has changed from the beginning of the year to now what their role and our expectations are going to be.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulane#Staffs#Concussion#American Football#The Tulane Green Wave#Cfp#Espn2#Wlw#Bcj#Blackcats#Navy#Fcs#Uc#Bearcat
247Sports

Devin Leary named to Golden Arm Award Finalists

RALEIGH, N.C. -- After putting together eight weeks of stellar numbers and leading his team to a 6-2 (3-1 ACC) start to the season, Devin Leary is finally starting to get some national attention. On Wednesday afternoon, that included being named to a list of finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Everything that Minnesota Football DC Joe Rossi said prior to Illinois

The Gophers first November game against Illinois is just three days away, and Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi spoke with the media on Wednesday to reflect on his defense off the Northwestern win and looks forward to their Big Ten game this weekend against Fighting Illini of Illinois. GopherIllustrated was there to tell you more.
ILLINOIS STATE
247Sports

Georgia football: LB Nakobe Dean named NFL Draft prospect on the rise by Todd McShay

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay released a feature this week discussing his top wide receivers for the 2022 NFL Draft but also providing a draft riser and an under-the-radar prospect. Just as fellow analyst Mel Kiper did a month ago, McShay's prospect on the rise is none other than Georgia junior linebacker Nakobe Dean.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
College
Tulane University
247Sports

Four-star point guard Richard Isaacs decommits from Texas Tech

Four-star point guard Richard Isaacs Jr. is back on the market. Wednesday night sources confirmed to 247Sports that the 6-foot-2 point guard from Henderson (Nev.) Coronado spoke to Tech head coach Mark Adams and informed him that he will be reopening his commitment. Currently ranked No. 53 overall in the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

UCLA is No.2 in ESPN's Recruiting Class Rankings

A week before national signing day, UCLA head coach Cori Close currently has the No. 2 national recruiting class for 2022, according to ESPN. UCLA is one of six Pac-12 teams in the Top 10, with Oregon ranked No. 1. In ESPN’s most recent rankings, UCLA has four commitments out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Decision Day: Five-Star LB Drayk Bowen Commits Wednesday Night

Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean five-star linebacker Drayk Bowen will announce his college decision on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. (EDT) on CBS Sports HQ. The class of 2023 standout has narrowed his list of over 30 scholarship offers down to three finalists — Auburn, Clemson and Notre Dame. Bowen, a 6-2,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WSU women’s hoops: Get ready for Grace Sarver to run more at the point

PULLMAN -- Washington State women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge said in her Wednesday press conference third-year guard Grace Sarver’s role looks to feature a lot more time at point guard rather than at shooting guard, where she played the last two years. Sarver had the opportunity to work frequently at point guard this summer, with both PG Krystal and SG Charlisse Leger-Walker off playing with the New Zealand national team.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy