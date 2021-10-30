CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Kamala Harris warns McAuliffe loss could doom Dems in 2022, 2024

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Kamala Harris on Friday warned that a win by Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin in Virginia’s gubernatorial election could doom Democrats in the 2022 congressional midterms and even the 2024 general election. Harris gave the frank analysis, which is likely to be cited often by Republicans if Youngkin...

nypost.com

Comments / 285

Dolores Gercar
5d ago

Democrats are causing great hardship on the American people. Open borders which is causing the virus spread & cause more crimes, taking away jobs, taking away our energy independence, now he wants to raise taxes which will cause more hardship to Americans. How much more of a Burden will Biden force on the people of America.

Reply(21)
151
JimmyC
4d ago

To my fellow citizens in Virginia. Americans all across this country have your back. Let's get America back on the rails for all of us. Have we made mistakes in the past? Yes, we have, but we can not give up on the men and women who fought and died for all of us to have our freedoms and rights to rectify those mistakes. Socialism has NEVER worked anywhere. We The People must stand strong and remember, America will never be a socialist country, but forever a free country.

Reply(9)
106
paul
5d ago

The President let military and civilian lives lost and left behind.. and the Democratic Party back him…. So if you think they are for all American people??? Action speak loader then words…

Reply(1)
90
 

