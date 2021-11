For at least the better part of a century, my family has been MLB fans and supported the League whenever possible. Raised just 35 or so miles east of Houston, my father often regaled and regales us with stories surrounding his youth and getting to go to games to see the Houston Buffs and Buffaloes play. Stories of how his Little League team’s sponsor, the owner of the local car dealership, would take them to games and “slip” them dollar bills to buy concessions and souvenirs. Stories of being able to see the game’s greats that came through the St. Louis Cardinals’ farm system of the day.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO