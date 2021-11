New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has not played this season due to an ankle injury, and that is the way it is going to stay. Thomas announced on Wednesday that he will not return in 2021. He essentially confirmed what Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported earlier in the day, which is that Thomas is dealing with a new ankle injury that is separate from the one he was rehabbing following surgery. Thomas called the latest injury a “small setback” but said it will prevent him from playing this season.

