Texas Attorney General sues Biden Administration over illegal vaccine mandates

By James Smith
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas – Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden Administration today to stop its efforts to force federal contractors’ employees to choose between being vaccinated for COVID-19 against their will or risk losing their jobs, according to a release from the Office of Texas Attorney General on Friday, October 29, 2021.

The release states, President Biden has previously admitted that the federal government does not have such authority [to enforce vaccine mandates], but now he seeks to impose this unprecedented expansion of federal power and encroachment upon individual liberty by forcing employers to require vaccine mandates as a condition of doing business with the federal government.

“The Biden Administration has repeatedly expressed its disdain for Americans who choose not to get a vaccine, and it has committed repeated and abusive federal overreach to force upon Americans something they do not want,” Attorney General Paxton said. “The federal government does not have the ability to strip individuals of their choice to get a vaccine or not. If the President thinks his patience is wearing thin, he is clearly underestimating the lack of patience from Texans whose rights he is infringing.”

Read the lawsuit here .

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

