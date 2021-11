STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton welcomed the No. 1 team in the nation into Memorial Stadium on Saturday, and the Texans hung tough most of the way before falling to Sam Houston 45-27. The Texans (4-4, 1-2 WAC) started and finished well, but it was the defending champion Bearkats (7-0, 3-0 WAC) who took control in the middle two quarters to extend the longest winning streak in NCAA Division I football to 18 games.

STEPHENVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO