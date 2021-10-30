CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington officials: If you see this bug, report it immediately

By Alec Regimbal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntomologists with the state Department of Agriculture are asking the public to keep an eye out for the spotted lanternfly — a destructive pest indigenous to parts of China, India and Vietnam — after a possible sighting in Central Washington earlier this month. The agency received a photo of...

Related
Why Washington state is still falling back even though a bill passed in 2019 to remain on DST forever

Get ready for "the big dark" as many Seattleites know it: the city is set to lose an hour and 10 minutes of daylight this Sunday as Daylight Saving Time (DST) comes to an end. Washington will return to standard time this Sunday at 2 a.m., and clocks should be set back one hour to reflect the change. But many residents might remember that the Legislature passed a bill to keep the state in DST year-round in April 2019.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington State Officially Welcomes Afghan Refugees

SEATTLE, Ore. – Standing in the Port of Seattle’s Afghan Welcome Center, Washington Governor Jay Inslee Friday officially welcomed Afghan refugees to the state, “It is a joyous day in the State of Washington. It is a joyous day anytime that we can demonstrate the values of the State of Washington, our compassion, our welcoming spirit, our ability to build our state with new Washingtonians.”
WASHINGTON STATE
See if you qualify for a COVID booster shot in Washington state

With the federal government recommending booster shots for certain recipients of all three kinds of COVID-19 vaccines, things are getting trickier to track. What you should know is that while the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are all working well to prevent serious COVID-19 cases and deaths, research shows an additional dose can amp up the protection for those who need it most.
WASHINGTON STATE
Senator and WA Governor Join Forces to Tackle Snake Dams

U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and Washington Governor Jay Inslee answered advocates’ calls to energize the decades-long push to save our iconic salmon from extinction. Inslee and Murray announced a joint effort to determine if there are “reasonable means for replacing the benefits provided by the Lower Snake River Dams, sufficient to support breach as part of a salmon recovery strategy.”
POLITICS
Canada lynx to keep species protections under legal deal

U.S. wildlife officials have agreed to keep federal protections in place for the snow-loving Canada lynx, under a court settlement approved Monday by a judge in Montana The settlement by the U.S. Interior Department comes after wildlife advocates sued to retain protections for the rare and elusive wild cats, which have been listed as a threatened species since 2000.Under the Trump administration, officials said l ynx had recovered in some areas and protections were no longer needed. Independent scientists and wildlife advocates warned climate change could undo that progress by reducing lynx habitat and the availability of a key...
ANIMALS
This Is Where Delta Is About to Surge in the U.S., Virus Experts Say

In July, the U.S. was seeing daily COVID-19 case rates we hadn't seen since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. But throughout the last few months, the Delta variant changed all of that, putting the U.S. back in a vulnerable place with the pandemic. Recently, COVID cases have started to decline in most states while vaccination rates have risen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent in that same timeframe. So now, people in the U.S. are once again hopeful that the pandemic will finally come to an end soon, especially as some experts have said they expect Delta to be the last serious wave. Unfortunately, others have been warning that the Delta surge is not yet over for everyone in the U.S., with some states expected to get the worst of it in the coming months. Read on to find out exactly where Delta is about to hit next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
White-tailed deer are carriers of coronavirus, according to new report

An Iowa-based study has shown that white-tailed deer can become infected with coronavirus, leading to concern about future Covid outbreaks.Of the 445,000-strong deer population in Iowa, up to 80 per cent may be harbouring the disease said the report, as findings showed the rate of infection was “effectively 50 times” more pervasive in deer than humans. Though it was not clear how cross-transmission had occurred, researchers at Penn State University said deer could have caught the virus from humans, although there was no evidence to suggest that the disease had passed the other way, ie with humans becoming infected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Opinion: More Than 500 State Legislators in 47 States Agree: We Should Strengthen our National Climate Commitments

The writers are members of the Maryland House of Delegates, representing portions of Baltimore and Montgomery counties, respectively. This is a critical week for our future. President Joe Biden is joining leaders from across the world in Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, to discuss commitments for addressing our climate crisis.
BALTIMORE, MD
This Is the Largest State in America

The United States is the fourth largest county in the world, based on square miles. At 3,618,783 square miles, it comes in behind Russia, Canada and China. About 96% of the U.S.’s total area is land, and the balance is water. In many analyses of the numbers, figures are then broken into states, provinces, and […]
