California State

Student wears KKK costume to California high school

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tristi Rodriguez
 5 days ago

PITTSBURG, Calif. ( KRON ) – A California community is upset and concerned after a photo of a Pittsburg High School student wearing a Ku Klux Klan costume began circulating on social media.

The student admitted to wearing the costume to school on Wednesday as a “dare,” officials said.

Principal Todd Whitmire sent out a message to students, staff, parents and community members on Thursday, confirming the costume was confiscated and school officials met with the student and his family that morning.

The boy wore the costume through the first four periods. Whitmire said this was likely because he wore the costume only at certain times, and not during class.

“The student has been assigned consequences for his actions and he will also participate in our restorative justice process to learn how his actions have impacted and harmed others.  He will also work with our restorative justice ambassadors, parents, and staff to begin repairing the harm he has caused,” wrote Whitmire. “As a school community, we are very disappointed and concerned with the actions of this student. We are committed to addressing what has occurred and working with this student to help him recognize the harm his actions have caused and, just as importantly, the responsibility he has, along with our school, to help repair them.”

Last week, school officials at a private Catholic school in the region said two students were being disciplined after reenacting the murder of George Floyd.

A photo of that incident, which occurred at De La Calle in Concord, circulated on social media as well. On Oct. 22, the president of the school, David Holquin, sent a message to families.

“De La Salle recognizes that racist, sexist, homophobic, or other degrading comments or actions are not isolated to our school community. Yet when situations happen on our front door, it is uncomfortable to have to confront the reality that despite best efforts, more work is needed,” Holquin wrote, in part.

