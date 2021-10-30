Britain rescues over a dozen LGBT Afghans

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Over a dozen LGBT Afghans reached the United Kingdom after interventions from foreign minister Liz Truss and gay rights organisations, the British government said Friday.

Following the arrival of a first group of 29 LGBT Afghans on Friday, more LGBT Afghans are expected to arrive in the UK in the coming months.

Under Taliban rule, LGBT people are among the most vulnerable in Afghanistan, with many facing increased levels of persecution, discrimination and assault, the UK government said.

