DeSean Jackson can still play the game of football. This fact is obvious, especially after his 68-yard touchdown reception against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. The Los Angeles native, now playing for his hometown Rams, was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft and has suited up for four different NFL teams. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and was the first player ever selected to the Pro Bowl at two different positions in the same year.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO