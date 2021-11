This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Amazon.com, Taiwan-based semiconductor company MediaTek and other defendants were slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Jones Day on behalf of NXP USA Inc., alleges that defendants manufacture and sell products that infringe on plaintiff’s five patents dealing with electricity flow between two products and output signals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:21-cv-01810, NXP USA, Inc. v. MediaTek Inc. et al.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO