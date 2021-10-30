CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

High Surf Advisory issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-29 20:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...High terrain areas in Josephine and Douglas County including Sexton Pass on Interstate 5 and Hayes Hill on Highway 199. Azalea will also be impacted by gusty winds. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high tide of 6.8 feet is expected around 9:47 AM PDT Friday morning. Pooling of sea water will be possible around this high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Minor beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor tidal overflow flooding expected around high tide. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 3 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of parking lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning: In Oregon, this includes Highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County, Lake County. In Northern California, Highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner Mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory: In Oregon, this includes Silver Lake, Highway 140 east of Lakeview, Highway 399 from Valley Falls north, central and eastern Lake County and higher terrain in eastern Klamath County. In California, this includes Highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 19:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.2 to 7.4 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible along shorelines and tidal waterways (8.0 to 8.2 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from 5 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Significant saltwater inundation will render numerous roads impassable. Properties may also flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide at Charleston will occur around 7:22 PM this evening and again around 7:58 AM Thursday morning. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/08 PM 7.3 1.5 1.2 N/A Minor 04/08 AM 8.1 2.3 1.2 N/A Major 04/08 PM 7.4 1.6 1.2 N/A Minor 05/09 AM 8.4 2.6 1.3 N/A Major 05/09 PM 7.6 1.8 1.5 N/A Moderate
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Oregon, North Central Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Oregon; North Central Oregon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. Wind gusts may exceed 55 mph in a few locations. * WHERE...North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning: In Oregon, this includes Highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County, Lake County. In Northern California, Highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner Mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory: In Oregon, this includes Silver Lake, Highway 140 east of Lakeview, Highway 399 from Valley Falls north, central and eastern Lake County and higher terrain in eastern Klamath County. In California, this includes Highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Cherokee, Bourbon and Crawford Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson County WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 from Medford south to Ashland, and the cities of Medford, Phoenix, Talent and Ashland. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected in the south end of the Rogue Valley between Phoenix and Ashland and in area foothills. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high tide of 6.8 feet is expected around 9:47 AM PDT Friday morning. Pooling of sea water will be possible around this high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Minor beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Duval, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Duval; Webb The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Duval County in south central Texas Eastern Webb County in south central Texas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 824 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bruni and Mirando City. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-04 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...4 PM today to 7 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Zapata by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 22:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Zapata The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Zapata County in deep south Texas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 925 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Siesta Shores, Falcon Lake Estates, Black Bass and Zapata--Medina. Highway 83 SE of Zapata may experience minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Simcoe Highlands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area and Lower Columbia. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds expected from late morning through late afternoon.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 south of Yreka, including the cities of Grenada, Montague and Weed. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to be strongest in the south end of the Shasta Valley from Grenada south to Weed. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jewell, Phillips, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jewell; Phillips; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 4 AM to noon CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Moses Lake Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Moses Lake Area; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Colfax, Rosalia, Creston, Pomeroy, Ralston, Cheney, La Crosse, Lamona, Othello, Moses Lake, Ritzville, Harrington, Davenport, Oakesdale, and Odessa. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 17:08:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-04 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog developed east of Fairbanks this afternoon, and is moving over Fairbanks now. Dense fog is expected to remain over the Fairbanks area through Thursday morning, then break up Thursday afternoon. Light frost will occur on walking and driving surfaces, making for slippery travel conditions. Visibility will be reduced. Drive with caution.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA

