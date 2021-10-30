High Surf Advisory issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning: In Oregon, this includes Highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County, Lake County. In Northern California, Highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner Mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory: In Oregon, this includes Silver Lake, Highway 140 east of Lakeview, Highway 399 from Valley Falls north, central and eastern Lake County and higher terrain in eastern Klamath County. In California, this includes Highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO