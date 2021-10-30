Coastal Flood Warning issued for Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland, Westmoreland by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-30 04:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...alerts.weather.gov
