They're on a winning streak...and they're not losing!. (Please forget that you read this article if the team loses this Saturday against Hobart. Thank you.) November 30, 2019. That was the last time that the Union Dutchmen football took the field, a game that saw them lose in the National Tournament. Before the playoffs began, however, the team saw perfection, going a perfect 10-0 during the regular season. This perfect season followed a successful end to the 2018 campaign, too, which saw the team win its final three games.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO