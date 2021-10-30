CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-29 20:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chesapeake; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Suffolk; Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...One half foot to one foot of inundation above ground...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level possible along shorelines and tidal waterways (8.0 to 8.2 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Significant saltwater inundation will render numerous roads impassable. Properties may also flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 7:58 AM Thursday morning at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/08 AM 8.1 2.3 1.2 N/A Major 04/08 PM 7.4 1.6 1.2 N/A Minor 05/09 AM 8.4 2.6 1.3 N/A Major 05/09 PM 7.6 1.8 1.5 N/A Moderate
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 19:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.2 to 7.4 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible along shorelines and tidal waterways (8.0 to 8.2 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from 5 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Significant saltwater inundation will render numerous roads impassable. Properties may also flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide at Charleston will occur around 7:22 PM this evening and again around 7:58 AM Thursday morning. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/08 PM 7.3 1.5 1.2 N/A Minor 04/08 AM 8.1 2.3 1.2 N/A Major 04/08 PM 7.4 1.6 1.2 N/A Minor 05/09 AM 8.4 2.6 1.3 N/A Major 05/09 PM 7.6 1.8 1.5 N/A Moderate
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor tidal overflow flooding expected around high tide. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 3 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of parking lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level possible along shorelines and tidal waterways (8.0 to 8.2 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Significant saltwater inundation will render numerous roads impassable. Properties may also flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 7:58 AM Thursday morning at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/08 AM 8.1 2.3 1.2 N/A Major 04/08 PM 7.4 1.6 1.2 N/A Minor 05/09 AM 8.4 2.6 1.3 N/A Major 05/09 PM 7.6 1.8 1.5 N/A Moderate
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Coastal Aransas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Aransas County through 730 PM CDT At 658 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Rockport, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rockport, Palm Harbor, Key Allegro, Copano Village and Fulton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Refugio, Coastal San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Aransas, northeastern San Patricio and southwestern Refugio Counties through 630 PM CDT At 551 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of St. Paul, or 8 miles northeast of Sinton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rockport, Sinton, Woodsboro, Aransas Pass, Bayside, Bonnie View and Copano Village. This includes the following highways US Highway 181 between mile markers 618 and 620. US Highway 77 between mile markers 628 and 646. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dorchester; Inland Worcester; Somerset; Wicomico FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Inland Worcester Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 19:06:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Refugio; San Patricio A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ARANSAS...EASTERN SAN PATRICIO AND SOUTHERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bayside, or 9 miles west of Rockport, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rockport, Bayside, Palm Harbor, Copano Village and Fulton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 21:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tompkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Onondaga Lake At Liverpool affecting Onondaga County. Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 384.7 feet. * Flood stage is 383.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Wednesday was 384.7 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 384.7 feet. * Impact...At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and damage docks.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Refugio; San Patricio A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ARANSAS...EASTERN SAN PATRICIO AND SOUTHERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bayside, or 9 miles west of Rockport, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rockport, Bayside, Palm Harbor, Copano Village and Fulton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Duval; Webb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Duval and eastern Webb Counties through 900 PM CDT At 819 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bruni, or 14 miles northwest of Hebbronville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bruni and Mirando City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Aransas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ARANSAS COUNTY At 651 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockport, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rockport, Palm Harbor and Key Allegro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Wise FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LEE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Aransas, Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aransas; Refugio; San Patricio A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ARANSAS...EASTERN SAN PATRICIO AND SOUTHERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bayside, or 9 miles west of Rockport, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rockport, Bayside, Palm Harbor, Copano Village and Fulton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 22:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-08 12:48:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1145 PM EDT /1045 PM CDT/. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Covington, and Montezuma. .Ongoing minor flooding from heavy rainfall last week continues along the Wabash. The crest is currently between Hutsonville and Riverton. Flooding at Lafayette has ended, but flooding downstream will continue through most of the weekend. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Riverton. * Until late Monday morning. * At 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday /10:00 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 18.4 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday /10:00 PM EDT Wednesday/ was 18.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, High water surrounds elevated river cabins. County roads to these cabins are impassable. Agricultural flooding is in progress. Seep water develops behind levees.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 15:54:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-04 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alaska Peninsula SNOW SHOWERS AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED ACROSS THE ALASKA PENINSULA THROUGH FRIDAY Snow showers and gusty northwesterly winds are expected to persist across the Alaska Peninsula through Friday as an area of low pressure moves over Bristol Bay and stalls. Gusty winds up to 50 mph across the Alaska Peninsula this afternoon are expected to continue through Friday. Bands of snow showers will continue to develop through Friday. Snow showers could be heavy at times and produce several inches of snow as snow showers redevelop over the same area for extended periods of time. Visibilities could also be reduced to as low as one half mile at times due to the combination of heavy snow and gusty winds. Locations from False Pass to Port Heiden may be impacted by these adverse conditions. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/anchorage.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 22:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1145 PM EDT /1045 PM CDT/. Target Area: Fountain; Parke; Vermillion; Warren The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Covington, and Montezuma. .Ongoing minor flooding from heavy rainfall last week continues along the Wabash. The crest is currently between Hutsonville and Riverton. Flooding at Lafayette has ended, but flooding downstream will continue through most of the weekend. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Covington. * Until early Friday morning. * At 9:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 16.9 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 17.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 11.0 feet Saturday, November 13. * Impact...At 17.5 feet, Some low agricultural fields flood. Backyard flood of cottages a short distance north of U.S. Highway 136. High water blocks land access to at least one residence.
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Alexander, Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Alexander; Cabarrus; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Iredell; Lincoln; Rowan FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of the western Piedmont and foothills of North Carolina. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Anderson, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Anderson; Union FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Anderson and Union Counties. In Virginia, Washington County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Washington FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Anderson and Union Counties. In Virginia, Washington County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA

