CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kristin Chenoweth announces engagement to Josh Bryant: 'I'm never letting you go'

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTWFD_0ch829qo00
The Tennessean-USA TODAY NETWORK

According to People and Vogue, Bryant proposed atop New York City's Rainbow Room on Wednesday night (Oct. 27) after "the two spent the day doing all of the NYC things they love, including—of course—walking around Broadway." (Chenoweth is a Tony Award-winning Broadway performer.)

"I've been the runaway bride," Chenoweth told the outlets. "Now that I've found him, I won't let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar."

Bryant added: "My best friend and soulmate said 'YES' to me! Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her!"

The couple began dating in August 2018 after initially meeting when Bryant's band, Backroad Anthem, played at the wedding of Chenoweth's niece in 2016.

Watch clips of Chenoweth gushing about Bryant over the years below.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Kristin Chenoweth Just Got Engaged & Showed Off Her Stunning 3-Stone Engagement Ring

Major congratulations are in order for Kristin Chenoweth!. The ﻿Wicked ﻿alum just announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend of three years, Josh Bryant. The 53-year-old shared the news with a series of photos, including one where she's snuggled up next to Bryant. In this photo, we get a view of her stunning three stone halo engagement ring courtesy of jeweler Bruce G. Weber. This was followed by three photos taken by celebrity photographer Michael Simon.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Ariana Grande Reveals How Kristin Chenoweth 'Changed Her Life'

Ariana Grande was truly living her dream when she got to work with her mentor Kristin Chenoweth on “The Voice.” A sneak peek shared by Chenoweth shows Grande talking about the advice she once received from her mentor that changed her life for good. The “Wicked” alum joined Grande on...
MUSIC
Popculture

'The Voice': Ariana Grande Shows off Uncanny Kristin Chenoweth Impression

Ariana Grande is thoroughly enjoying her time as one of the coaches on The Voice and in the latest episode, she brought on one particular Broadway star to serve as her team's mentor. Wicked star Kristen Chenoweth appeared on the show, as she has long been a guiding force in Grande's life and career. Their reunion also gave Grande the opportunity to break out her famed impression skills.
TV & VIDEOS
news3lv.com

The Smith Center ring in 2022 with Kristin Chenoweth

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Smith Center will be ushering in 2022 with a New Year's Eve performance by Kristin Chenoweth. Emmy and Tony award-winner Kristin Chenoweth will appear on December 31, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. "I can’t wait to get back to The Smith Center in Las Vegas,” said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
ourcommunitynow.com

Kristin Chenoweth Brings the Light with New Holiday Album

For Kristin Chenoweth, star of stage, screen, and recording studio, everything changed at seven years old when she asked herself one very important question: What would a bunny do? The query came when the young Chenoweth had a small role in the Tulsa,
CELEBRITIES
Indiana Daily Student

Broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth will perform concert at IU Auditorium Saturday

Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth will perform her revue-style concert “For the Girls” at 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at IU Auditorium. The “For the Girls” concert is based on Chenoweth’s album from 2019, which pays tribute to female artists like Dolly Parton and Barbra Streisand. It was originally an exclusive concert Chenoweth performed on Broadway in November 2019.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
irvineweekly.com

Kristin Chenoweth is Performing in Costa Mesa From Her Recent Album

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth has returned to the stage. She will be performing at Segerstrom Center for the Arts on Saturday, October 23rd at 7:30 p.m. where she’ll sing from her most recent album, “For the Girls.”. This album is a celebration of female singers throughout history, including Jennifer Hudson,...
COSTA MESA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Joshbguitar#People And Vogue#Nyc#Soulmate
localocnews.com

8 memorable moments with Kristin Chenoweth: Segerstrom Center

Emmy and Tony Award-winning powerhouse Kristin Chenoweth ignited the Segerstrom Hall’s stage in her one-night-only performance in Costa Mesa on Oct. 23. The evening was filled with a selection of songs from her recent album, “For the Girls,” along with tribute tunes and Broadway hits — leaving her Orange County audience misty-eyed and in awe of the powerful pipes that came out of her 4-foot-11 frame.
CELEBRITIES
People

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: Carrie Underwood, Kristin Chenoweth and More to Perform

NBC revealed new details about the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Monday, including a list of musical performers. Carrie Underwood was announced as the biggest attraction this year, as the event returns to its in-person format after going virtual due to COVID-19 in 2020. The "Before He Cheats" singer will kick off the Christmas season with a selection from her holiday album My Gift (Special Edition), which was released on Sept. 25.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
northwestgeorgianews.com

Gossip Girl revival star Jason Gotay ties the knot with longtime partner

Jason Gotay has tied the knot with his longtime partner Michael Hartung. The 'Gossip Girl' star - who plays teacher Rafa Caparros on HBO Max’s revival series - got married in upstate New York on Monday (11.10.21). Little details are known about the pair's special day, however, pictures were taken...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Kristen Stewart jokingly reveals her dream wedding officiant

Kristen Stewart revealed Tuesday morning that she's engaged to Dylan Meyer, her girlfriend of two years, but the revelations from her visit to SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show didn't end there. "We did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings," Stewart told Stern....
purewow.com

Actor Kal Penn Announces Engagement to Partner Josh

Major congratulations are in order for Kal Penn. The Harold and Kumar star is engaged to his longtime partner, Josh. The 44-year-old actor revealed the exciting news in his new book, You Can't Be Serious, and opened up about the couple’s 11-year relationship. “I am engaged to a man and...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

23K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy