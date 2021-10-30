Kristin Chenoweth announces engagement to Josh Bryant: 'I'm never letting you go'

The Tennessean-USA TODAY NETWORK

According to People and Vogue, Bryant proposed atop New York City's Rainbow Room on Wednesday night (Oct. 27) after "the two spent the day doing all of the NYC things they love, including—of course—walking around Broadway." (Chenoweth is a Tony Award-winning Broadway performer.)

"I've been the runaway bride," Chenoweth told the outlets. "Now that I've found him, I won't let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar."

Bryant added: "My best friend and soulmate said 'YES' to me! Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her!"

The couple began dating in August 2018 after initially meeting when Bryant's band, Backroad Anthem, played at the wedding of Chenoweth's niece in 2016.

Watch clips of Chenoweth gushing about Bryant over the years below.