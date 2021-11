NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After late nights of painting and decorating the Beauty Studio Salon and Spa over in Graniteville was broken into about two weeks before their grand opening. The owner says more than $20,000 worth of tools and tech was stolen, but they’re not letting this bump in the road set them back. The owner says they have way more to give back to the community than what was taken.

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO