CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

This Crab Game on Steam would make a great Netlix series

By Jordan Gerblick
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Crab Game is a new multiplayer romp on Steam where you play children's games until only one winner is left to claim a big cash prize. Sound familiar? Well, it must be one big coincidence then, because developer Dani insists that Crab Game isn't a video game adaptation of the popular...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The best free-to-play Steam games 2021

The best free games on Steam should not be discounted. While they may come without the high-end graphics or big production of more expensive games, you can still enjoy them just as much. Some of the most played titles out there are free PC games since you don’t have to open your pocketbook to get started.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Top Game Releases on Steam for September 2021

Valve just released their list of the top new games released on Steam for September 2021. In their brief blog entry announcing the new releases, they touch upon some of the hottest titles that players picked up this past month. These titles cover a wide range of genres, as usual,...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Valve Begins Labelling Compatible Games For Steam Deck

Steam Deck has been designed to run all available games on its digital marketplace just as on PC. There will however always be a few compatibility concerns and which is why publisher Valve has come up with a nifty solution. Valve has begun using a new program called Deck Verified...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Game Modes#Crabs#Korean#Crab Game#Squid Game#Asu#Sfx Magazine#Mmorpg
nichegamer.com

Steam Deck Verified Will Identify Games Compatible With the Hardware

Valve has introduced Steam Deck Verified, a new process by which they’re having an army of testers verify whether or not their massive Steam Store catalog is playable on the Steam Deck hardware. The new process of verifying compatibility will break games down into four categories:. Verified – the game...
VIDEO GAMES
MovieWeb

Squid Game Season 2 Talks Confirmed, But Series Creator Isn't Rushing to Make It

Squid Game came from nowhere to become a worldwide phenomenon this month after dropping without any kind of fanfare on Netflix. The Korean series sees a group of down-on-their-luck, regular people being invited to take part in a game that offers a huge cash prize to its winner, but delivers a brutal exit strategy for those who fail to complete the seemingly simple games presented to the participants. Of course, now that the series has made a reported $900 million, the question that follows in the wake of that news is when will there be a second season? When faced with this very question, the show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told British newspaper The Guardian, that it was pretty much a foregone conclusion that discussions of a follow up were being discussed.
TV SERIES
techraptor.net

Crab Game is Totally Not Squid Game, Available Now on Steam

Dani, a game developer known for creating the survival roguelike MUCK, has released a new game today with a completely original concept. Known as Crab Game, this multiplayer game has players competing in deadly children's games in order to win a huge cash prize. Each game of Crab Game pits...
TV SHOWS
gamepressure.com

Age of Empires 4 With a Great Launch on Steam

Age of Empires 4 sparked a lot of interest among players. The title achieves excellent results on Steam. After 16 years since the release of the last game, we've finally seen the release of Age of Empires 4. Taking into account the reputation of the brand and the long break, it is not surprising that the game attracted tons of attention from the players. This can be seen, among other things, by the game's results on Steam, which - by the standards of the genre - are truly impressive.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix
pocketgamer.com

The 13 best horror games on Steam, for Halloween

It's that time of year again when every good gamer's thoughts stray to horror titles. That's no surprise. Video games put you directly into the thick of the action. That gives them an immediacy and a sense of ownership that books and films can only dream of. This sense of...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

What is Crab Game? Free-to-play Squid Game clone taking over Twitch

Netflix’s Squid Game series has been a worldwide hit with viewers and now streamers are getting in on the act with ‘Crab Game’ – a clone that is only available on PC. Here’s what you need to know about it. After being released back in September, the South Korean series...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Crab Game - Free Squid Game Clone Goes Big on Steam and Twitch

Modeled on the Squid Game series, the free multiplayer game Crab Game has become a hit on Steam. Streams from the game are also very popular on Twitch. Release Date: October 29, 2021. Many developers have decided to capitalize on the crazy popularity of Squid Game. We've already written about...
VIDEO GAMES
arcamax.com

Netflix launches into video games for Android with titles including 'Stranger Things'

Netflix Inc., the video-streaming giant, began its expected foray into video games with the introduction of five mobile games, playable initially on Android devices. The titles are included in a Netflix subscription, and there’ll be no advertising or additional purchases required, Mike Verdu, Netflix’s vice president of game development, said Tuesday.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

A new Popeye game is being made by the team who made the Nintendo Switch Calculator

The developer behind the Nintendo Switch Calculator app is now working on a Popeye game. After the success of Calculator - which was released onto the Nintendo eShop earlier this year - as well as developer Sabec’s other video game exploits: Guitar, Night Vision, and Teddy Gangs, the studio is now working on a Popeye video game adaptation. Yes, we were surprised too.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Crab Game is popular and leaking IP addresses

On November 1, popular streamer xQc was the victim of a potential DDOS attack that disconnected him from the internet. Prior to his connectivity issues, he had been streaming a new indie oddity called Crab Game. Norwegian Youtube personality and game developer Daniel “Dani” Sooman released Crab Game on Steam on October 29, and it is the likely source of xQc’s troubles. Dani confirmed the issue in a statement on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Guardians of the Galaxy slot machine choice explained

The Guardians of the Galaxy slot machine in Knowhere is one of those choices that could go very well, or very badly, as so many gambles can do. And while the Guardians of the Galaxy are nothing if not risk-takers, is this a risk worth taking? Should you play the slot machine in Guardians of the Galaxy? We'll take you through the consequences and risks of gambling in Knowhere below, and explain whether it's possible to win the slot machine at all.
GAMBLING
GamesRadar+

Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise gets another tease on Twitter

The upcoming Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise DLC has been teased once again on Twitter. Shared via the Isabelle UK Twitter account, the president of Paradise Planning, Lottie, is showcasing what the holiday home development company's office will feature. According to the two tweets, the first floor of the office will be home to reception as well as a gift shop which - according to the Animal Crossing Direct - will sell furniture items that are difficult to find on your own island.
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Netflix launches mobile games for members worldwide

Netflix on Tuesday released a set of mobile games playable for free by subscribers of the global streaming service as it strives to be the go-to venue for entertainment. "We're excited to take our first step in launching Netflix games on mobile to the world," the company said in a release.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

7K+
Followers
21K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy