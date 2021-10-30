This Crab Game on Steam would make a great Netlix series

Squid Game came from nowhere to become a worldwide phenomenon this month after dropping without any kind of fanfare on Netflix. The Korean series sees a group of down-on-their-luck, regular people being invited to take part in a game that offers a huge cash prize to its winner, but delivers a brutal exit strategy for those who fail to complete the seemingly simple games presented to the participants. Of course, now that the series has made a reported $900 million, the question that follows in the wake of that news is when will there be a second season? When faced with this very question, the show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told British newspaper The Guardian, that it was pretty much a foregone conclusion that discussions of a follow up were being discussed.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO