U.S. Politics

U.S. intel community releases full declassified report of COVID-19

By KATC NEWS
 5 days ago
The US intelligence community released a declassified report on Friday that confirmed that it has not reached a conclusion on the origins of Covid-19, according to CNN .

The report contains new details on how the intelligence community approached its 90-day investigation into the matter.

<not deleted>
3d ago

Lol. As if anything from our government's partisan, weaponized, sold-out Chinese-owned, globalized "intelligence community" is to be believed?!

nunya bidness 007
3d ago

the investigation didn't align with the predetermined outcome.. and didn't expose the us involvement.. us intelligence couldn't find a clue if it had a neon sign pointing to it.

Ricardo Perez
3d ago

OPERATION MOCKINGBIRD PEOPLE!! The 17-page report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence offered no new conclusions -- the intelligence community remains split about whether the virus originated naturally or escaped from a lab -- THE SO-CALLED INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY THAT HAS LET DOWN THE AMERICAN PEOPLE COUNTLESS TIMES FROM JFK BEING MURDERED TO 9/11. It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific, and political operations. It’s preparations are concealed, not published. It’s mistakes are buried, not headlined. It’s dissenters are silenced, not praised. No expenditure is questioned. No rumor is printed. No secret is revealed. JFK 4/27/61

