FDNY: 20 people injured in house fire in Cypress Hills

First responders say 20 people were injured during a house fire in Cypress Hills Friday evening.

News 12 is told that two people are being treated for serious injuries, while the other 18 - all firefighters - have injuries not considered life-threatening.

Crews responded to 60 Ashford St. between Arlington and Ridgewood avenues just before 5 p.m. The fire chief says heavy fire was pouring from the home and two neighboring homes when firefighters arrived.

Deputy Chief Stephen Moro says firefighters had to spread out crews to try to stop the fire from spreading further, but the way the homes are constructed made it challenging.

He says the wind gusts probably made the fire spread even faster. Fire marshals are investigating the cause.