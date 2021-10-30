CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield teen turns home into Halloween display with over 150 life-sized props

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A Fairfield teenager has turned his home into a Halloween display that might stop you dead in your tracks.

Ben Valinsky, 16, has been decorating his lawn every October and says it has really become a passion.

He says he started prepping on Aug. 31 and will be taking charity donations this weekend from people who stop by.

The display is located at 61 Hersh Road. Valinsky says he will be giving out king-sized candy bars.

