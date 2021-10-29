FWP: Grizzly bears making a home in Missoula’s North Hills

Following several reports of sightings over the past few months, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has confirmed a grizzly sow and her two cubs have taken up residence in the North Hills area of Missoula.

Wildlife Management specialist James Jonkel tells MTN News they were able to obtain a photo and some video of the trio. They believe the sow was in the area last year and is back with her cubs.

The North Hills area in Missoula is a vast area that spans from the Wye and Hellgate Canyon. Jonkel says this is the first confirmed resident female grizzly bear in the area.

Other areas people have reported seeing the bears over the past year include the Stewart Peak trail, on the ridge between Marshall Canyon and the Rattlesnake and in the Snowbowl Area.

FWP has set a trap for a bear that broke into an old chicken coop, unclear if that bear is the one involved.

Fall is a highly active time for both black bears and grizzlies as they are getting ready for hibernation. Click here for more information about area bear activity and how to prevent any bear to human encounters.

Remember, a fed bear is a dead bear.

FWP plans to release more information about these bears and other grizzlies in the Greater Missoula area in the coming weeks.