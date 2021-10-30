CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bates Buzz 10.29.21

Cover picture for the articleI hope this letter finds you well. It has been great to see many of our parents in the building for conferences this week. We are excited to finally be able to open our doors to parents again. The feedback I’ve heard from many parents suggests the feeling is...

WPS Family Illness Policy October 2021

We would like to send you a message with a reminder of our illness policy. We are noticing that more students are arriving at school with minor symptoms (sore throat, congestion etc.). Please do not send your child to school if they are experiencing any symptoms. Children who develop symptoms during the day will need to be picked up in most cases.
Hello Hardy

*STEAM week – We had our second week of a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math) focus this past week during library classes. Students were given the chance to do a redo of building structurally sound spaghetti towers that could support a marshmallow. According to our librarian Mrs. Sheehan, students did an excellent job at taking their past experiences from building their first towers and applying their learning to building new and improved towers.
Hill Buzz

Happy November, everyone! A big, huge shoutout to the friends and neighbors who went out of their way to make our Halloween season extra happy, spooky and twinkly. Is it too early to start the #LightUpTheHill map? If you already have plans on the works to decorate your home — you know who you are– drop me a line at info@thehillishome.com so we can get that bit of fun underway!
Triad foundation advocates for more diversity in STEM education

(WGHP) — A lot of kids have drones. “They may play with it and then stick it in the closet. But what they don’t know is there’s lots of careers out there for licensed drone pilots,” Ciandress Jackson said. You only have to be 16. And there’s money to be made. “So you can make […]
Bates Buzz 10.22.21

This week we gathered in person for our first Community Meeting of the year outside. It was really nice to stand as a school community together in a big circle, sing and share some of our favorite school traditions together. Tux the Penguin, our Bates mascot, even came to say hello!
MORNING CONVERSATION 10.29.21

Sutherlin School District Superintendent Terry Prestianni with an overall update on the district with the school year underway. Click here to download for later listening: 830 10 29 21. Podcasts are presented by the Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe.
