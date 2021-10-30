Bates Buzz 10.29.21

When you know, you know! Nathan Bates and Esther Keyes tied the knot on Saturday, October 23, after getting engaged earlier this year, Us Weekly confirms. “We have been so anxiously awaiting the day that we would become ‘Mr. and Mrs.’ for the rest of our lives, and it is finally a reality!” Bates, 28, and Keyes, 23, said in a joint statement via Fox News. “Today was a dream come true! We know that the love and commitment involved in the vows we have spoken, the emotions and excitement we’ve already experienced together, and our faith in the Lord will be the most important foundation of our relationship, and we know we will remember our promises to each other forever.”

