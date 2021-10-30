Guam Freedom Coalition holds ‘March Against Mandates’ protest

Vaccine-reluctant New York firefighters took to the streets Monday to demonstrate against the city's requirement that they get inoculated against Covid-19 or risk losing their jobs. Several thousand municipal workers, mostly firefighters, marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall in Manhattan carrying placards that read "Do we ask your vaccine status when you call 911?" and "Essential yesterday, unemployed today." Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week that all public employees, including police officers and firefighters, will have to get vaccinated by November 1 or they will be placed on unpaid leave until they can provide proof of a shot. They will not have the option of providing a negative test instead, but medical and religious exemptions will be allowed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO