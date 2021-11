Mount Airy voters turned out in droves on Tuesday to select former town council president Larry Hushour to finish out the late Patrick Rockinberg’s term as mayor. Though the town had yet to finish processing the 116 absentee ballots cast in the special election Tuesday evening, Bruce Walz — chair of the town’s board of supervisors of elections — declared Hushour the winner in a press conference at 9:30 p.m. Since 1,160 people cast a ballot in-person on Tuesday for Hushour compared to 548 who voted for current town Councilwoman Pamela Reed, Walz said the remaining ballots would not influence the results of the election.

MOUNT AIRY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO