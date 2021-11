AKRON, Ohio — A man armed with a knife managed to escape with cash after he robbed a Circle K in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood, police say. Officers were called to the Circle K at the corner of Newton Street and The Brooklands at about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday. The store clerk told officers the suspect, who was wearing a mask, walked into the store, ran around the counter and demanded money from the register.

